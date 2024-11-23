India, China talk about continuous direct flights

(MENAFN) discussed the resumption of direct flights between their countries, aiming to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges. This conversation follows the recent agreement between New Delhi and Beijing to resolve a long-standing border dispute.



Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil, the ministers highlighted the positive impact of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the site of the 2020 border clashes, which has helped maintain peace. They also discussed other initiatives to enhance bilateral relations, including resuming pilgrimages to Tibet's Mansarovar Lake and Mount Kailash, which are significant religious sites, sharing data on trans-border rivers, media exchanges, and the resumption of direct flights, which were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The ministers noted that recent talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had contributed to a "restart" of relations, which serve the shared interests of both nations and align with the expectations of the Global South. Both leaders emphasized the need to respect each other's core interests, strengthen mutual trust, and enhance communication to manage differences peacefully.



At the G20 summit, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a multipolar world, with Jaishankar stressing India's independent foreign policy and Wang underscoring that India and China should collaborate to harness their common development potential.



