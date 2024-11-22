Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Capitalizing On Black Sea Area's Potential
Trillion energy (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye, is planning strategic growth in the Black Sea area, which has emerged as a critical region for natural-gas exploration and development.“With active projects in the region, particularly in the South Akçakoca Sub-Basin ('SASB') off the coast of Türkiye, Trillion Energy is capitalizing on the area's potential,” reads a recent article.“Trillion Energy has successfully brought several wells in the SASB into production, contributing to the company's ambitious goal of increasing gas output from the Black Sea. Its current operations have significantly boosted the company's financial outlook, with recent reserve reports indicating substantial increases in the net present value ('NPV') of Trillion's natural gas reserves.”
About Trillion Energy International Inc.
Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on and the company's website .
