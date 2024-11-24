Tugboat Captain Dead After Collision Off Japan's Kobe Port
Date
11/24/2024 12:00:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Nov 24 (IANS) A tugboat capsized after colliding with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan's Kobe Port, leaving the boat captain dead.
The collision occurred around 6 p.m. local time. Two other crew members of the tugboat were rescued and taken to hospital, while none of the 21 crew members aboard the cargo ship sustained injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.
The cargo ship was en route from Kobe port to Singapore at the time of the accident.
Japan Coast Guard is conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision.
MENAFN24112024000231011071ID1108919025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.