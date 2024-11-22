Kroger Announces Chief Merchandising And Marketing Officer Succession

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today announced that Stuart Aitken is stepping down as senior vice president, chief merchandising and marketing officer, to pursue other professional opportunities. Aitken will remain in his role at Kroger through December 31, 2024.

Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president of operations, will succeed him as chief merchandising and marketing officer.

Mary Ellen Adcock named Kroger's chief merchandising and operating officer

"Mary Ellen is a respected leader both within Kroger and our industry," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Her deep strategic experience in her past 25 years with Kroger in roles of increasing responsibility will continue to drive value for customers and growth for our business and associates."

Continuing in their current roles as leaders of the company's operations are senior vice presidents of retail operations Valarie Jabbar and Kenny Kimball, who oversee Kroger operating divisions, and group vice president of retail operations Paula Kash, who leads enterprise retail operations, which includes asset protection, corporate food technology and e-commerce operations. They will now report to McMullen.

"On behalf of the Kroger Board and management team, I want to thank Stuart for his work to evolve Kroger's brand while bringing exciting, innovating products to our shelves," said McMullen. "He played an instrumental role in overseeing dunnhumby's integration and establishing 84.51o. We wish Stuart and his family all the best as they embark on a new chapter."

About Mary Ellen Adcock



Adcock served as Kroger's senior vice president of operations since 2019. In this role, she leads strategic operations for the company's more than 2,700 stores across 35 states supporting more than 416,000 associates and serving 11 million customers every day. Adcock oversees customer experience, associate experience, asset protection, process change and productivity improvement initiatives and is responsible for maintaining the highest food safety and regulatory standards.

As senior vice president of operations, Adcock has delivered more than $1 billion in annual operations savings for six consecutive years. This strategic focus on efficiency improvements provided Kroger the ability to reinvest those savings to consistently lower prices for customers and increase wages for associates. Adcock achieved this efficiency goal while also improving the customer and associate experience by developing Kroger's Full, Fresh & Friendly: Every Customer Every Time program.

Adcock also played a lead role in operationalizing Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Kroger's commitment to end hunger in the communities it serves and eliminate waste as a company. She led the organization in achieving 100% store participation in the company's surplus food rescue program for the first time.

Adcock joined Kroger in 1999 in the company's manufacturing division, where she held a variety of leadership positions. In 2009, she was promoted to vice president of deli/bakery manufacturing, and in 2012, Adcock became vice president of natural foods. In 2014, she led merchandising and operations for the Columbus division. Adcock was promoted to group vice president of retail operations in 2016 and named as senior vice president of retail operations in 2019. In 2022, Adcock was a Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer.

About Kroger

At The

Kroger

Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of

banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our

newsroom

and

investor relations

site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

