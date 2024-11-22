(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hungry Howies Chicken and Waffles Pizza

Hungry Howie's Serves Up a Slice of Comfort with New Chicken and Waffles Pizza Two beloved comfort foods come together in a bold, savory new pizza

- Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie's of FloridaTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza and a leading brand in the pizza industry, is thrilled to introduce a mouthwatering innovation to its menu: the Chicken and Waffles Pizza. This mouthwatering new pizza is available now through December 31st at participating locations.This new Chicken and Waffles pizza combines the sweetness of crispy, golden waffles with the savory flavor of tender, juicy chicken, creating a unique and satisfying twist on two beloved comfort foods. It features a Maple Sugar Flavored Crust, topped with 100 percent mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken bites, fluffy waffle pieces, real bacon and a drizzle of rich maple syrup.The limited-time Chicken and Waffles Pizza is available for a limited time at participating Hungry Howie's locations nationwide. Customers can place orders for the new pizza online, in the app, or in-store while supplies last.For more information or to order this limited-time Chicken and Waffles Pizza, visit .About Hungry Howie'sHungry Howie's Pizza is Florida's 'flavorite' neighborhood pizza place and the creator of the original flavored pizza crust. With 200+ locations in Florida, and one of the nation's largest pizza franchises, every Hungry Howie's restaurant is proudly locally owned & operated. Hungry Howie's satisfies even the biggest appetites with flavored crust pizza, Howie bread, buffalo-style wings, oven-baked subs, baked pasta dishes, and fresh salads.Hungry Howie's is also well known for its Love Hope & Pizza campaign held annually each October. The campaign benefits the National Breast Cancer Foundation and highlights the company's commitment to give back to local communities, by educating on breast cancer awareness. Last year, Hungry Howie's reached a milestone donation of $5 million to support the fight against breast cancer.

