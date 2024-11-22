William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces From Phonics To Reading Has Been Approved By Texas State Board Of Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Phonics to Reading aligns 100% with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and has been approved as High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM)

- Theresa Thompson, President and CEO of Sadlier YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. announces From Phonics to Reading aligns 100% with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and has been approved by the Texas State Board of Education as High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM)William H. Sadlier, Inc. has announced that the Texas State Board of Education approved From Phonics to Reading by Dr. Wiley Blevins to appear on the High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) list. High-Quality Instructional Materials must perform at a high level on a research-based quality rubric established by the Texas State Department of Education (SBOE), ensuring that only the best materials are available and suitable to be used in Texas classrooms to meet the needs of all students. Texas teachers can confidently use From Phonics to Reading, a top-rated high-quality instructional program aligned to the IMRA 2024 Rubric, to support K–3 students in achieving reading success and growth.“We are proud that From Phonics to Reading aligns 100% with TEKS and is approved by the Texas State Board of Education. The opportunity to support Texas educators and students is exciting and integral to Sadlier's purpose and vision,” said Theresa Thompson, President and CEO of Sadlier.“Building strong foundational skills in the early grades is vital for academic success.”“I'm excited that my research-based program, designed for ease of use by teachers and demonstrated to develop students' foundational skills and move them to mastery can now be used in Texas classrooms! I look forward to supporting teachers and administrators as they implement this high-quality program,” said Dr. Wiley Blevins, author of the From Phonics to Reading program.About SadlierSadlier has been a trusted leader in educational publishing for nearly 200 years, providing schools with materials that foster academic achievement and growth. With a rich history of pioneering educational curricula, Sadlier offers comprehensive programs and professional development resources that help educators transform the hearts and minds of learners across the United States and beyond. For information, visit

