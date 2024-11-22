Winter Fires In Kashmir: Lost Homes & Shattered Dreams

Raja Begum, a fish seller, sits outside her temporary shelter, clutching her granddaughter Toyiba. Her voice trembled as she recounted her tragedy.“I had gone to Baramulla to seek for my granddaughter, she cannot stand or function properly.”

“When I returned, my six-room house, Rs 12 lakh in cash, and all our belongings were gone. Everything, even the copper utensils and gold, is lost.”





The money, painstakingly saved over years, was meant to buy land adjacent to her home.“I was supposed to pay the landowner the next day. Now, it's all gone,” she said.

Her husband, Mohammad Shaban Dar, worries about the approaching winter.“One of my daughters-in-law is pregnant. If it snows, where will we go in these tents? How will we survive these harsh nights?”



In another tent, Afrooza sits with her two young daughters. Her husband, Bilal Ahmad, who suffers from kidney failure, had painstakingly raised Rs 26 lakh through social media for his treatment. That, too, was lost to the flames.

“I had withdrawn the amount and kept it at home to pay for my next medical procedure,” said Bilal.“The doctor in Chandigarh refused online payments, citing tax deductions, and insisted on cash. I had no choice but to withdraw the money, and now it's all gone.”

His wife, Afrooza, adds tearfully,“We still need Rs 40 lakh for his treatment, but now not only is his treatment uncertain, we also have no roof over our heads. I urge people to help my husband-his life depends on it.”

The plight of these families mirrors the experience of many across Kashmir, where fires-especially during winters-turn cherished homes into smoldering ruins. Abi Gurpura is just the latest in a long list of neighborhoods to fall victim to fire incidents in the region.



From January to July 2024, Srinagar alone witnessed over 115 structures going up in flames, according to data from the Fire and Emergency Department. These included 76 residential homes, 12 commercial buildings, and several hotels.



Every few days, news of a fire emerges from different areas of Kashmir. In October this year, nearly the entire village of Mulwarwan, comprising 100 houses, was reduced to ashes in a devastating fire.

It was on October 14 when fire engulfed the entire Mul Warwan village and raised everything to the ground, except a few houses which were in the outer circle at a distance.

People could do nothing but to save their lives by running for safety and whatever they had saved to spend the winters was burnt in the devastating blaze.

On the fateful day, most of the people were out for work and women folk and elders were in their homes when the fire engulfed the village. People were able to react immediately and left the area to save lives.

As most of the houses were made of wood, it didn't take much time for the fire to raze everything to the ground.

People were left helpless to douse the fire as there were no fire tenders available in the entire region. Even tap water wasn't also available due to the absence of pipes which the Jal Shakti department hasn't provided to the people.

“Had there been fire tenders or water available through pipes, people would have been able to save something. They were looking towards their houses being razed to the ground with helpless eyes and all their belongings vanished within no time,” said Sheikh Zafarullah, District Development Council member from Marwah.

“Whatever we had stocked up for winter was lost in the fire. We have nothing left now. Yes, relief is coming in, but without proper shelter, where will we go in this harsh winter?” a fire victim from the village had said.

Similarly, on September 9, a fire incident damaged three residential houses in Srinagar's Noorbagh area. At least three residential houses were damaged in an early morning blaze at Noorbagh area of Srinagar city.

This isn't just about statistics-it's about lives upended overnight. Families lose not only their homes but also their sense of security, financial stability, and cherished memories. While government relief and NGO interventions provide some solace, the larger question remains: is it enough to rebuild lives after such devastating losses?



The impact of losing one's home to fire goes far beyond physical displacement. For families like Raja Begum's, it means starting over from scratch, often with little or no resources. The winter season amplifies the struggle, as temporary shelters fail to provide adequate protection against sub-zero temperatures.

Families often face psychological trauma from the loss of their homes and belongings indicates that most survivors endure life-threatening situations during these disasters, resulting in a heightened prevalence of conditions like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the aftermath.

According to the American Psychological Association, losing your home in a fire involves not only the loss of your residence, but also many other things of value such as photo albums, important documents, and treasured objects.“Most importantly, though, the home is your place of security, comfort, and safety. After a fire, this sense of security can also be lost and can significantly disrupt the normality of daily life.”

Why Have Fires Become So Common In Kashmir?

Experts point to several factors contributing to the high incidence of fires in Kashmir.

According to Aqib Hussain Mir, Deputy Director Fire & Emergency Services, traditional wooden structures, the absence of proper firefighting infrastructure, and narrow access roads in congested neighborhoods contribute to damages during these incidents.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Mir said there is a spike in fire incidents due to the excessive use of heating gadgets negligently.

He explained that gas-operated heating devices, in particular, are prone to fire outbreaks due to gas leakage, which can lead to the accumulation of flammable charges.



Rapid urban growth has outpaced the implementation of fire safety measures, leaving many neighborhoods vulnerable. Mir emphasized that the construction style of residential buildings exacerbates the situation.

“Although concrete is used in construction, aesthetic additions such as wall panelings, khatam band ceilings, and wooden trusses can act as accelerants. When a heating gadget catches fire, these materials help spread it rapidly,” he said.

He also pointed out instances of negligence, like leaving traditional wood-burning stoves (bukharis) unattended, as a common reason behind many fire mishaps.

A Call for Better Preparedness

As Kashmir urbanizes, the region urgently needs to adopt modern fire safety measures. Experts stress the importance of enforcing the National Building Code of India, which recommends fire gaps between structures, improved life safety systems, and fire protection protocols.

Mir also urged homeowners to take precautions.“Avoid keeping gas cylinders inside homes, ensure proper ventilation, and never leave bukharis unattended. These small steps can prevent significant losses.”

For families like in Abi Gurpura, however, these precautions come too late. As the winter chill intensifies, their focus remains on survival. Temporary shelters offer little respite from the biting cold, and the promise of long-term rehabilitation feels like a distant dream.

In a region where fire incidents claim hundreds of homes every year, the need for proactive measures is more urgent than ever. Until then, for families like Raja Begum's, life in Kashmir's fiery winters will remain a tale of survival amidst ashes.

