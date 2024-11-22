Ukraine Takes Part In NEDS Defence And Security Exhibition In Rotterdam

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten Ukrainian companies have participated in the 35th edition of the NEDS Defence and Security in Rotterdam.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry.

“I see the involvement of Ukraine's defense in NEDS as another stage in partnership between the defense industries of the two countries. About 10 Western defense companies are already operating in Ukraine, in one form or another. I call on defense companies from the Netherlands to join us,” Ukrainian Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin said at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition included, among others, 10 Ukrainian companies making a wide range of weapons, from traditional equipment to advanced military and technical innovations.

According to Smetanin, Ukrainian enterprises are ready for cooperation with international partners. There are many options for cooperation, such as joint projects on equipment repair and maintenance, joint ventures, opening local offices and R&D centers, creating businesses from scratch, supplying component parts.

The Ukrainian government is constantly improving legislation, and the Strategic Industries Ministry is willing to support partners at all stages, helping to resolve different issues.

A reminder that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the allocation of EUR 130 million to support the production of drones and missiles in Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry