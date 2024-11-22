Telephone Facility For Jailed Shabir Shah: Delhi HC Issues Notice

The matter has been listed on February 13. Shabir Ahmad Shah has approached the High Court for resumption of telephone and E Mulaqat facility which has been stopped in view of a circular requiring an NOC from the prosecuting agency. A petition has been filed through advocate Prashant Prakash.

Advocate MS Khan argued that earlier the facility was there. However, it was withdrawn after the issuance of the circular. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for the NIA and submitted that this issue is not connected with the NIA. It is well connected with the DIG Range prior permission/NOC is required for availing the telephone and E Mulaqat facility.

He urged the court to instruct Commissioner of Police Delhi to act as the party. On the other hand, the Petitioner's counsel argued that the NOC of the prosecuting agency is required, which is NIA in this case. The petitioner has stated that the Delhi Government on April 22, 2024, issued the Circular whereby introducing certain clarifications ostensibly in order to bring uniformity in all prisons of Delhi regarding the extension of phone calls and E-Mulaqat facility to the inmates

It is further stated that on May 22, 2024, the NIA, issued an Addendum to the Circular of April 22, 2024, with further clarifications, inter alia clarifying that E Mulakat and Telephone facility on or after April 22, 2024, should be allowed only after receipt of NOC from the Investigating Agency and the prisoners already availing the facility, the said facility will remain in force till NOC from the Investigating Agency is obtained. It is also stated that on May 24, 2024, a reply was given by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) whereby they did not give consent for providing E-Mulaqat and calling facility to the Petitioner. (ANI)

