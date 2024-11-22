(MENAFN- Pressat) November 22, 2024

RED BADGER'S INNOVATIVE CODING SOLUTIONS RECOGNISED AT COP29 FOR TACKLING DATA CENTRE CARBON EMISSIONS

London, UK - Red Badger, a leading digital product consultancy, received international recognition at the UN Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, for their groundbreaking approach to reducing data centre carbon emissions through innovative coding solutions.

During a high-profile panel discussion between Greek Theodore Skylakakis and the Chairman of HEREMA, Red Badger's technological advancement was highlighted as "a tangible example of how human innovation can make a huge contribution to minimise the carbon footprint and make significant cost savings, without the need for investments in costly infrastructure."

Key Highlights:



Red Badger's solution demonstrates potential to reduce data centre electricity consumption by up to 50%

Implementation requires no additional infrastructure investment

Recognition comes at a critical time when data centres consume 21% of Ireland's total electricity Solution addresses growing concerns about AI and data centre environmental impact

"This recognition at COP29, among 60,000 participants and over 100 heads of state, validates our commitment to sustainable technology solutions," said Cain Ullah, Red Badger spokesperson. "As data centres become the 'new oil' in terms of carbon footprint, our innovative approach offers a practical solution to a growing global challenge."

The announcement comes amid increasing global focus on data centre sustainability, particularly as artificial intelligence drives higher computing demands. Red Badger's solution represents a significant advancement in addressing these environmental challenges while maintaining technological progress.

About Red Badger: Founded in 2010, Red Badger builds world-class digital products through innovative technology decisions and superior product design. The company has delivered cutting-edge solutions for leading organizations including BBC, Tesco, Fortnum & Mason, Sky, and Santander bank.

Media Contact: Cain Ullah Phone: +44 (0)7939 088694