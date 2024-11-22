FEELINGIRL Unveils Exciting Black Friday Deals On Official Website And Amazon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement of Black Friday is in full swing as

FEELINGIRL, a self-confidence-oriented brand that creates and offers various styles of shapewear, launches a series of special holiday offers designed to delight consumers. This year's Black Friday campaign promises to be a shopping extravaganza, with enticing deals available both on the FEELINGIRL website and its store .

During the Black Friday event, FEELINGIRL is set to captivate shoppers with attractive deals online. Customers purchasing directly from the FEELINGIRL official site can benefit from several tiered discounts including "Buy 1, Get 2nd at 20% Off", "Buy 2, Get the 3rd at 50% Off", and an enticing "Buy 4, Get the 5th Free" offer. Additionally, select products on its Amazon store will be available for up to a staggering 30% off.

Amongst the highlights of this sale are several standout products tailored for comfort and style:

Designed with an abdominal fit, the FEELINGIRL Shapewear Bodysuit enhances the natural silhouette by flattening the abdomen, while the innovative butt-lifting design contours curves, providing a confidence boost with every wear. The non-compressive bust design accommodates most bust sizes, ensuring a natural and comfortable fit, while the supportive under-bust design offers gentle yet effective support, perfect for all-day wear. Available in multiple colors, the shade of red resonates with the holiday spirit and is currently the most popular choice.

The FEELINGIRL Smooth Seamless Wireless Bra delivers a carefree experience. Initially appearing smaller than expected, the incredibly elastic fabric stretches to fit perfectly, providing a snug yet comfortable fit. The wireless design ensures that all support comes from the fabric's elasticity, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a gentle embrace without the constraints of traditional underwires. The soft and cozy fabric makes it a delight to wear throughout the day.

The FEELINGIRL Seamless Long Sleeve Tummy Control Thong Bodysuit features a waist and abdomen shaping design, providing a snug yet comfortable fit that enhances the body's natural curves. Its innovative bust support with a three-dimensional design caters to various bust sizes, ensuring a flattering silhouette without the need for a bra, while preventing transparency. A diamond neckline elegantly reveals the collarbone, enhancing the chest and elongating the neck for a captivating look. Suitable for all body types, this versatile bodysuit pairs effortlessly with casual or fashionable outfits, offering a sleek, comfortable, and stylish fit.

Designed to support the bust, the FEELINGIRL Bust Support Waist and Abdomen Control Shape Vest provides ample support, eliminating the need for a bra. It also features waist and abdomen shaped for a comfortable and snug fit. The three-dimensional chest design increases capacity, enhancing the bust's appearance. Its seamless design minimizes friction, providing all-day comfort, while the loose hem prevents riding up. Suitable for women of all body types, this versatile piece pairs effortlessly with casual and fashionable outfits. Ideal for layering under sheer, fitted, or low-cut tops, jeans, pants, or skirts, it is perfect for various settings, including the office, home, gym, or post-surgery, offering both style and practicality.

These offers present a fantastic opportunity for shoppers eager to refresh their wardrobes or find gifts for loved ones during the upcoming holiday seasons. They ensure access to premium quality apparel at significantly reduced prices, making luxury more accessible than ever before. For more details, please visit: or For more details, please visit: or search "FEELINGIRL" on Amazon.

About FEELINGIRL

FEELINGIRL is a brand that embodies self-confidence through a diverse collection of shapewears. Utilizing advanced technology and superior infrastructure, FEELINGIRL crafts garments inspired by real movement. Prioritizing comfort, FEELINGIRL uses quality fabrics for an unparalleled feel. FEELINGIRL provides inclusive shapewear for all body types that enhances natural beauty and curves, fostering confidence and poise.

