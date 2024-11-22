Those Who Live By The Sword, Die By It: Ex-AAP Member Slams Kejriwal Over 'Revadi Culture'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Former leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have voiced criticism against Arvind Kejriwal's "revadi" (freebie) pledges in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. Prominent among them is Mayank Gandhi, an ex-AAP member, who accused the former Delhi Chief of abandoning the founding principles of the party for greed and power.

Speaking to IANS, Gandhi remarked,“We joined the AAP for alternative politics. None of us were career politicians. We wanted to transform the country. But Kejriwal became so consumed by the lure of power that he turned worse than the parties we sought to replace.”

He further alleged that Kejriwal compromised on the party's initial values, aligning with individuals they once deemed corrupt.“We had principles, but today, they have all been discarded. The only one left -- that only one person from a family would hold a position in the party – this too will be abandoned soon,” he added.

Citing personal disappointment, Mayank Gandhi revealed he quit politics in 2015 and now works with farmers.

Drawing a parallel to the political climate during the Emergency, he claimed,“Just like the public was betrayed then, the AAP has deceived the people now.”

Gandhi also criticised Kejriwal's leadership style, claiming that the AAP leader marginalised independent thinkers within the party.“Kejriwal told me once, 'I don't want people with brains in the party, just those who obey me. That's why many capable individuals left.”

Speaking on Maharashtra politics, Mayank Gandhi described it as devoid of principles, ethics, and morality. He stated,“There's only hunger for power here. Such politics is harmful for the country.”

On the subject of freebies, Gandhi warned,“Giveaways are dangerous for the nation. Remember Venezuela, a country in South America. It used to be one of the developed countries, but see where it is now. Unfortunately, this trend is spreading.”

The former AAP leader said,“Those who live by the sword, die by the sword,” hinting that Kejriwal's political strategy might eventually backfire.

Earlier on Friday, Kejriwal launched a 15-day campaign to highlight the six free services offered by the party's government, slamming the BJP for insulting the services by calling them“revadis” (freebies) and demanding their discontinuation.

The AAP National Convenor launched the“Revadi par Charcha” campaign and highlighted how the AAP government provided six free services or“revadis” like free electricity, water, quality schools, quality hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly in Delhi.

Elections are likely to be held in Delhi early next year. The AAP has already released a list of 11 candidates. In the previous Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in 2005, the AAP managed to win 62 seats and the BJP won eight seats.