Tata Cliq Rebrands To Tata Cliq Fashion, Unveiling A Vibrant New Identity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21 November, 2024: Tata CLiQ, one of India's leading destinations, rebrands as Tata CLiQ in a move to champion a fashion-forward approach. With this transition, the brand repositions itself from a horizontal marketplace to a specialised vertical platform, focusing on fashion and lifestyle across categories like apparel, footwear, watches, accessories, beauty, gadgets, and home. Along with a complete visual redesign, the has introduced a new brand manifesto, packaging, and refreshed both its app and web experience to appeal to consumers looking for the best in fashion.



The new brand identity symbolises the platform's transformation, positioning it as a fashion e-commerce destination. Focused on reimagining fashion, the platform seeks to empower consumers to find their voice, identity, and tribe, all while delivering excellence, driving innovation, and leading with responsibility.



As part of the rebranding, the platform has unveiled a striking new logo. With its vibrant Rose Pink and Cerulean Blue colour palette, the logo delivers a dynamic appeal that resonates across generations. The typeface of 'Fashion' captures the boldness and sharpness of 'TATA' alongside the smooth, rounded form of the 'CLiQ' logo, giving it a modern and sleek look. Every consumer touchpoint, from the app and website to the packaging, will reflect this refreshed visual brand identity.



Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ, said,“Our new brand identity and positioning reflect our commitment to offering consumers the best of fashion curated for their evolving needs. It is a strategic pivot to drive growth and our leadership in the fashion category. By focusing on fashion and lifestyle, our goal is to elevate fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. We aim to empower consumers who value authenticity, individuality, and impact, helping them express their unique style in a bold and meaningful way. Driven by a vision of a future where fashion is not just worn but lived, we are committed to serving our customers with passion and offering a more refined, personalised, and cutting-edge online shopping experience.”



With over 6000+ brands to choose from, in addition to category- and brand-specific stores, the platform features a range of curated stores tailored for various occasions, styles, and consumer segments, offering a seamless, fashion-forward approach, hence elevating the consumer's shopping experience.



About Tata CLiQ Fashion:



Tata CLiQ Fashion is more than just an e-commerce platform-it's at the intersection of style and individuality. In a world where trends are constantly changing, the platform embraces this to bring the latest of fashion & lifestyle to the consumers, empowering them to define their own narrative. The goal is to create a space where fashion is not just worn but lived-where every click brings consumers closer to expressing their true selves.

