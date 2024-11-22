Northern Army Commander Reviews 'Asmi' Machine Pistols
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Northern army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Friday reviewed the newly inducted 'Asmi' machine pistols.
The Indian Army earlier this month inducted 550 indigenously developed Asmi machine pistols into the Northern Command which oversees operations in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
This is the first batch of the 100 per cent Indian-made weapon intended to equip Special Forces for close-quarter battles and specialised operations in India's Northern Theatre.
“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, reviewed and carried out firing of the newly inducted Asmi machine pistols at Udhampur,” the Northern Command said on X.
“The induction of the Made-in-India weapon highlights the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” it added.
The weapon has been developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The weapon is being manufactured indigenously by Lokesh Machines Limited in Hyderabad.
The Army said the pistol's unique semi-bullpup design allows for single-handed operation, functioning both as a pistol and a submachine gun.
According to the specifications, the gun, which features an eight-inch barrel and a 33-round magazine firing 9mm ammunition, is set to arm the Special Forces for close-quarter battles and specialised operations in the Northern Command's operational area.
