Beloved Disney Pixar Characters Come To Life As 10 FURRY NICE Collectible Furry Friend Sets At 7-Eleven

Christmas is just around the corner and 7-Eleven is inviting all of your favourite Pixar pals to celebrate with you! 10 beloved characters including Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, Mike, Sulley, Buzz Lightyear, Lotso, Alien and Woody are here to spread cheer with a 'FURRY NICE' collection of 'Furry Friend Sets'. It's the perfect way to add some Pixar magic to your holidays!







And there's more good news! With the recent launch of the new 7-Eleven app, we're introducing a brand-new FunStamp programme. Collect the required number of FunStamps in the 7-Eleven app, and you can redeem ' Furry Friend Sets ' for FREE^ an opportunity you won't want to miss!

All 10 'Furry Friend Sets' will be available at 7-Eleven stores starting 20 November at 7am. So, what are you waiting for? Head to your nearest 7-Eleven and grab your favourites!

10 Beloved Characters Come Together in Must-Have 'Furry Friend Sets'

7-Eleven is bringing the magic of Pixar to you this Christmas with its adorable 'Furry Friend Sets'! Inspired by three classic Disney and Pixar films Inside Out, Monsters University and Toy Story these sets are a must-have for any fan. Each set includes a furry mini case and a matching everyday accessory , with 10 characters to collect. Made with soft, plush material, these 'FURRY NICE' cases are perfect for keeping small essentials organised. But they're not just practical; they're also incredibly versatile. Use them as bag charms or to hold small items the possibilities are endless!

And to make each set even more special, you'll also receive a matching accessory including a mini mirror, a clothes brush, a mini comb, or a cleaning cloth. Each accessory is compact, portable, and practical, featuring character names or signature patterns for a delightful touch. Getting two items for the price of one makes these sets a fantastic deal!

The 'Furry Mini Cases' come in two fun designs. First up, we have the 'Embroidered Cases' featuring embroidered appliqus with a raised texture , showcasing characters like Disgust, Buzz Lightyear, Joy, Alien and Woody. Then there are the 'Character Window Cases' featuring a character's face on the front, with a clear PVC bottom half so you can easily see and display your belongings. This design includes Sadness, Mike, Sulley, Lotso and Anger, with the PVC featuring iconic patterns like Sadness' tears or Sulley's doors. And for an extra special touch, each 'Furry Mini Case' has the corresponding character's name printed on the back !

These handy mini cases are perfect for storing credit cards, Octopus cards and other small items. Kids can even use them to carry hand sanitiser, tissues and other small necessities for school. With their vibrant colours and fun designs, they're sure to be a hit with everyone! Each case also comes with a detachable O-ring, making it easy to carry and use in all sorts of ways. Attach it to your bag, keys or even use it as a cute bag charm. And with Christmas just around the corner, why not hang these mini cases on your Christmas tree as ornaments? They're the perfect way to add a touch of Disney magic to your holiday dcor!

The included accessories are perfect for everyday use. The mini mirror is ideal for touch-ups on the go and fits easily into small spaces. The compact and foldable clothes brush makes it a breeze to remove lint, dust and pet hair from your clothes. The mini comb helps you keep your hair tidy, and the cleaning cloth is perfect for wiping glasses, computer screens and more.

Introducing FunStamps: A Brand-New Way to Collect and Redeem!

Following the recent launch of the 7-Eleven app, we're excited to introduce a brand-new way to collect and redeem rewards: FunStamps! Starting 20 November, it's even easier to get your hands on these adorable collectibles. Collect 25 FunStamps in the 7-Eleven app, and you can redeem a 'Furry Friend Set' for FREE ^ ! But hurry this offer is limited to the first 50,000 redemptions, so don't miss out!

And that's not all! You can also redeem a set with fewer FunStamps for the same price as the physical stamp collection, making it an even more rewarding way to collect these adorable sets.

The 10 'Furry Friend Sets' will be available in 7-Eleven stores starting 20 November at 7am . Disney and Pixar fans, don't miss this exciting opportunity to collect them all!

Disney and Pixar 'Furry Friend Set' Product Details:

'Embroidered Case' Design Series

Inside Out Joy 'Furry Mini Case + Mini Comb Set'

Bring home the joy with this adorable set featuring Joy from Inside Out! This soft and fuzzy mini case, perfect for storing small essentials, features a delightful, embroidered design of Joy in her signature yellow dress, surrounded by memory orbs. She's even holding Riley's core memory, representing hope and imagination! The matching mini comb is a vibrant yellow with 'Joy' printed on it and is perfect for keeping your hair tidy on the go.

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Mini Comb Dimensions: Approx. 8cm long

Inside Out Disgust 'Furry Mini Case + Mini Mirror Set'

What's your biggest pet peeve? Disgust, the most discerning of emotions, is always ready with a withering put-down! This Furry Mini Case captures Disgust's signature look of disapproval perfectly, set against a vibrant light purple backdrop. The green colour of the case represents broccoli, Riley's least favourite food, adding a fun touch to this quirky design. The set also includes a light purple mini mirror with 'Disgust' printed on the back, featuring an elegant pattern that matches Disgust's dress. This detailed and stylish set is a must-have for any fan of the film!

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Mini Mirror Dimensions: Approx. 7.5cm in diameter

Toy Story Buzz Lightyear 'Furry Mini Case + Clothes Brush Set'

'To Infinity and Beyond!' This iconic phrase from Buzz Lightyear inspires us all to reach for the stars and push our limits. This Furry Mini Case captures Buzz's adventurous spirit with a dynamic embroidered design of him blasting off against a vibrant purple background. The set also includes a bright, fluorescent green clothes brush with 'Buzz Lightyear' printed on it, making it a practical and stylish tool for keeping your clothes fuzz-free all winter long.

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Clothes Brush Dimensions: Approx. 10cm long

Toy Story Woody 'Furry Mini Case + Cleaning Cloth Set'

Woody, the quick-witted cowboy who always leads his friends on incredible adventures, takes centre stage in this charming set. The Furry Mini Case features a detailed embroidered appliqu of Woody in his iconic cowboy outfit, exuding confidence against a backdrop of cacti and colourful balloons that evoke the Wild West. This set also includes a brown cleaning cloth featuring Woody and his friends from Toy Story, including Bo Peep and Mr. Potato Head, adding a touch of fun to this practical accessory.

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Cleaning Cloth Dimensions: Approx. 20cm x 20cm

Toy Story Alien 'Furry Mini Case + Mini Comb Set'

Everyone's favourite three-eyed extraterrestrial is here to make your Christmas out of this world! This Furry Mini Case features an adorable, embroidered appliqu of Alien being chosen by the claw, surrounded by twinkling stars. It's a playful and charming accessory that's perfect for everyday use or holiday parties. And with 'Alien' printed on the back, you can carry a bit of Pixar magic with you wherever you go. The set also includes a calming light green mini comb with 'Alien' printed on it, adding a touch of fun to your daily routine.

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Mini Comb Dimensions: Approx. 8cm long

'Character Window Case' Design Series

Inside Out Sadness 'Furry Mini Case + Mini Mirror Set'

Sadness, from Inside Out, reminds us that all emotions are important, even sadness. This calming blue Furry Mini Case, with its teardrop patterns, captures her gentle spirit perfectly. The set also includes a sleek mini mirror with 'Sadness' printed on the back and delicate teardrop accents. Perfect for touch-ups, it's a stylish reminder to embrace all your feelings this festive season.

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Mini Mirror Dimensions: Approx. 7.5cm in diameter

Inside Out Anger 'Furry Mini Case + Clothes Brush Set'

When it comes to fiery emotions in Inside Out, Anger takes the crown! This Furry Mini Case perfectly captures his explosive personality with a close-up design of his face, complete with a furrowed brow and clenched teeth. His signature flames are crafted from felt for a textured touch, while the clear PVC lower half features a fiery pattern, reflecting his hot-headed nature. This set also includes a compact and foldable clothes brush, ideal for removing those pesky fuzzballs from your winter sweaters. With 'Anger' printed on it, this handy tool is ready to tackle any fashion emergency, just like Anger himself!

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Clothes Brush Dimensions: Approx. 10cm long

Monsters, Inc. Mike Wazowski 'Furry Mini Case + Mini Mirror Set'

The ever-resourceful Mike Wazowski, with his endless supply of ideas and top-notch scaring skills, is a true legend at Monsters, Inc.! This vibrant green Furry Mini Case captures his infectious energy and features an adorable design of Mike with his signature smile. The clear PVC window playfully displays his safety helmet, scream canister, and employee badge, essential tools for any Scarer.

The set also includes a mini mirror with 'Mike' printed on the back, along with colourful doors leading to the human world, bringing the magic of Monsters, Inc. to life.

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Mini Mirror Dimensions: Approx. 7.5cm in diameter

Monsters, Inc. Sulley 'Furry Mini Case + Cleaning Cloth Set'

Despite his towering size and intimidating roar, Sulley has a heart of gold, making him one of the most lovable characters in Monsters, Inc. This Furry Mini Case captures his gentle nature with a clear PVC window showcasing colourful doors, representing his journeys to the human world to collect energy. And with 'Sulley' printed on the back, you can carry his friendly presence with you wherever you go.

The set also includes a vibrant yellow cleaning cloth featuring Sulley diligently studying with books, a pen, and a backpack a humorous nod to his efforts to master the art of scaring. This lightweight and foldable cloth is perfect for cleaning glasses, screens, and more, adding a touch of Monsters, Inc. fun to your everyday routine.

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Cleaning Cloth Dimensions: Approx. 20cm x 20cm

Toy Story Lotso 'Furry Mini Case + Mini Comb Set'

Get ready for a cuddly encounter with Lotso! This charming pink Furry Mini Case features a close-up design of Lotso's friendly face. The clear PVC window is adorned with adorable strawberries and flowers, adding a delightful touch. Clip it onto your bag or keys for an extra dose of cuteness perfect for anyone who loves all things pink and adorable!

The set also includes a lovely pink mini comb with 'Lotso' printed on it, ready to help you tame those tangles and achieve a perfectly smooth hairstyle.

Furry Mini Case Dimensions: Approx. 11cm in diameter

Mini Comb Dimensions: Approx. 8cm long

CAUTION:



We are not responsible for any damage caused by improper use of this product.

This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age. This product contains cords that may pose a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision is required for use by children. USE & CARE:



Keep away from fire and heat to avoid fire hazard or damage.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

Furry Mini Cases are hand wash only. Do not dry clean.

Do not use bleach to clean the plush. Do not tumble dry or iron the plush.

'Furry Friend Set' Promotion Details:

How to Collect Digital FunStamps and Physical Stamps:

From 20 November (7am) to 31 December 2024, customers can earn 1 physical stamp or digital FunStamp with a single purchase of $20# or more at 7-Eleven stores* or online. For every additional $10 spent, you'll receive another stamp.

To collect FunStamps with online purchases, customers must download the 7-Eleven app, register as a member, and link their yuu Account. For in-store purchases, customers need to either have their yuu ID scanned by the cashier before payment or pay with a linked Octopus or Hang Seng enJoy card. Stamps are awarded based on single transactions; split transactions are not allowed. Digital and physical stamps cannot be exchanged or combined for redemption.

'Furry Friend Set' Redemption Details:

New! Redeem with Digital FunStamps: From 20 November (7am) 2024 to 3 January 2025, collect 5 FunStamps and add $48 to redeem 1 set at random, or collect 8 FunStamps and add $84 to redeem 2 sets at random. Or collect 25 FunStamps to redeem 1 set for FREE^ (limited to 50,000 free redemptions, while stocks last).

Redeem with Physical Stamps: From 20 November (7am) 2024 to 3 January 2025, collect 8 physical stamps and add $48 to redeem 1 'Furry Friend Set' at random, or collect 12 physical stamps and add $84 to redeem 2 sets at random.

Each 'Furry Friend Set' includes one Furry Mini Case and one matching accessory. All products are pre-packaged and redeemed randomly; customers cannot choose specific styles. Stock availability is limited and may vary by store. Each customer can redeem a maximum of 20 'Furry Friend Sets' per day. For purchases exceeding 20 sets, orders can be placed with the store, and the pick-up date will depend on stock availability. Please inquire with staff for details. Product images are for reference only; actual size may vary.

yuu Rewards Program Member Exclusive Offer 1 Redeem 'Furry Friend Sets'

Promotion Period: From 20 November to 31 December 2024. Redemption Period: From 20 November (7am) 2024 to 3 January 2025. Redeem 1 'Furry Friend Set' at random with 8,800 yuu Points + $20.

yuu Rewards Program Member Exclusive Offer 2 Pre-order Limited Edition 'FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Sets'

yuu Members can pre-order either the 'FURRY HAPPY' Set or the 'FURRY FUN' Set with 72,000 yuu Points. No need to collect stamps, and you're guaranteed to get all 5 unique characters in the set you choose! Each set is limited to 200 sets only (400 sets in total).

Pre-order Period: From 20 November (12 noon) 2024 to 3 December 2024.

Pick-up Periods:



From 3 December (7am) to 9 December 2024 (only for orders redeemed between 20 and 26 November). From 10 December (7am) to 16 December 2024 (only for orders redeemed between 27 November and 3 December). Each customer can pre-order a maximum of 4 sets. Limited quantities available, while stocks last.



yuu Member Exclusive - 'FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Sets' Pre-order Product Information:

1. 'FURRY HAPPY' Set

This set includes the following 5 'Furry Mini Cases':



Lotso

Buzz Lightyear

Mike Wazowski

Anger Joy 2. 'FURRY FUN' Set

This set includes the following 5 'Furry Mini Cases':



Alien

Woody

Sulley

Disgust Sadness

How to Redeem with FunStamps:

1. If you're a 7-Eleven Pre-order member (and have linked your yuu Account), you'll automatically become a 7-Eleven app member and can start collecting FunStamps right away.

2. yuu Members simply need to download the 7-Eleven app to start collecting FunStamps.

3. Here's how to redeem or buy a 'Furry Friend Set' using FunStamps:

Step 1: Download the 7-Eleven app and link your yuu Account.

Step 2: Have the cashier scan your yuu ID before paying at a 7-Eleven store, or shop within the 7-Eleven app to automatically earn FunStamps on your purchases.

Step 3: Spend $20# or more in a single transaction to receive 1 FunStamp. Get 1 additional FunStamp for every $10 spent thereafter.

Step 4: Once you've collected enough FunStamps, you can exchange them for a Stamp Voucher.

Step 5 : Choose your redemption method: Collect 5 FunStamps and add $48 to redeem 1 random set, or collect 8 FunStamps and add $84 to redeem 2 random sets, or collect 25 FunStamps to redeem 1 random set for FREE^ (limited to 50,000 free redemptions, while stocks last).

Step 6: Show the QR code on your Stamp Voucher to the cashier at any 7-Eleven store to redeem or buy your set.



*This promotion is not valid at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney Building, or food kiosks inside Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

^ A $1 plastic bag levy will be charged upon redemption.

All FunStamp redemptions are only valid in Hong Kong

#The spending amount does not include the purchase of 7-Eleven Pre-order products, yuu pre-order products, cigarettes, milk powder (all types), diapers, redemption items under stamp promotions, online game cards, mobile phone top-up cards/SIM cards/value coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps of any kind, plastic shopping bag charges, and other service items. (Other service items include but are not limited to the last 10 Octopus transaction records printing, prepayment, e-coupons, bill payment, donations, value-added services (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, 'Tap & Go', TNG and other e-wallets), fax and photocopying services, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return services, lockers, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry services, etc.) For more details, please visit our website.

Product images are for reference only; actual size may vary. All redemption prices include the plastic bag levy. However, the amount paid for redemption items cannot be used to earn stamps, yuu Points, or the 5% discount for Hang Seng enJoy card payments. Please visit our website for more details.

Customers can choose between two 'FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Set' options: the 'FURRY HAPPY' set and the 'FURRY FUN' set. Each box contains 5 specified 'Furry Friend Sets'. The 'FURRY HAPPY' set includes Lotso, Buzz Lightyear, Mike, Anger and Joy. The 'FURRY FUN' set includes Alien, Woody, Sulley, Disgust and Sadness. Customers cannot choose individual sets within the 'FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Set' options.

