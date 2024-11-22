Research Company Says H1 Of 2024 Saw Crypto Heists Double To $1.38B
Date
11/22/2024 4:07:48 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
According to a report by TRM Labs, a blockchain research organization,
hackers were able to double their bitcoin haul
in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. The report highlights that hackers swiped $1.38 billion worth of crypto between January 1 and June 24, significantly more than the $657 million stolen in the same timeframe last year. This surge in stolen crypto was largely driven by a few major heists, with the top five attacks accounting for 70% of the total amount taken.
TRM Labs identified seed phrase compromises and private keys as the primary methods used by hackers in 2024. A seed phrase, or a string of random words, is crucial for accessing or recovering...
Read More>>
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
[email protected]
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN22112024000224011066ID1108913917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.