Research Company Says H1 Of 2024 Saw Crypto Heists Double To $1.38B

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) According to a report by TRM Labs, a blockchain research organization,

hackers were able to double their haul

in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. The report highlights that hackers swiped $1.38 billion worth of between January 1 and June 24, significantly more than the $657 million stolen in the same timeframe last year. This surge in stolen was largely driven by a few major heists, with the top five accounting for 70% of the total amount taken.

TRM Labs identified seed phrase compromises and private keys as the primary methods used by hackers in 2024. A seed phrase, or a string of random words, is crucial for accessing or recovering...

