BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China has entered a transformative phase in its economic evolution, prioritizing sustainability and innovation over rapid growth. This strategic shift, known as high-quality development, represents a fundamental change aimed at ensuring long-term prosperity while addressing global challenges.

China Matters' Feature: How High-Quality Development Is Shaping China's Future

Continue Reading

The latest episode of Keywords to Understand Chin features Jason Smith, host of the Bridge to China Podcast and a foreigner with permanent residence status in China, discussing this pivotal concept. "High-quality development means enhancing people's lives, improving social equity, and fostering technological breakthroughs," Smith explains.

China's achievements in high-quality development are wide-ranging. Its Tiangong space station, equipped with cutting-edge solar energy and oxygen recycling systems, stands as a testament to its advanced engineering, surpassing the retiring International Space Station. Notably, China also became the first nation to land a rover on the moon's far side, collecting and returning lunar samples that are now showcased in Beijing's National Museum.

Beyond space exploration, China is a leader in artificial intelligence and green technologies. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, China files more AI-related patents annually than any other country. This reflects its commitment to innovation as a cornerstone of economic transformation.

Workforce development is another critical area. The National Bureau of Statistics reports that the average education level of Chinese workers now exceeds 11 years, with over 60 million classified as highly skilled. Meanwhile, universities in China dominate global STEM rankings, according to Nature magazine, further solidifying the country's reputation for fostering talent.

Smith notes that China's high-quality development is about balance: "It's not just about competing globally; it's about improving quality of life domestically while contributing to global progress."

As nations face mounting environmental and economic challenges, China's approach provides a roadmap for integrating innovation with sustainability.

View more via YouTube:

SOURCE China Matters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED