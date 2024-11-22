Simple Harmonic By Ekko Chen Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simple Harmonic

Ekko Chen's award-winning residential design showcases innovative use of space and materials

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Ekko Chen 's "Simple Harmonic" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Chen's innovative residential design within the interior design industry, celebrating its unique features and benefits.Simple Harmonic's award-winning design showcases the relevance of innovative use of space and materials to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By incorporating a variety of materials in a harmonious color scheme and utilizing rounded shapes and curved lines, Chen's design aligns with and advances interior design standards and practices. The practical benefits of this design include enhanced visual effects, optimized storage solutions, and a comfortable living environment for its occupants.The design of Simple Harmonic stands out for its thoughtful combination of aesthetics and functionality. The white cabinets extending from the entrance to the dining room feature quarter-circle storage spaces, while the use of gloss and matte finishes creates visual contrasts. The bold TV wall serves as a centerpiece, complemented by flooring that delineates different themes within the open social space. The private bedrooms showcase wood veneer and grain, adorned with sophisticated Morandi tones.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as motivation for Ekko Chen and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration of innovative materials, space optimization techniques, and aesthetic combinations that enhance the living experience. As Simple Harmonic sets a new standard for residential interior design, it has the potential to influence industry practices and inspire fellow designers to push the boundaries of creativity and functionality.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Simple Harmonic design at:About Ekko ChenEkko Chen is an interior designer based in Taiwan, China, known for their imaginative approach to structured spaces. With a focus on expressing the duality of art and life through design, Chen's work showcases a pure and simple creativity that transforms intangible ideas into functional living environments. By skillfully combining various materials and incorporating rounded shapes and curved lines, Chen creates visually striking yet harmonious spaces that cater to the needs and desires of their occupants.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding interior designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners of this prestigious award are selected based on their innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and other rigorous criteria. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create remarkable works that blend form and function, enhancing the quality of life for users and contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement within the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

