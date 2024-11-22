Supreme Court Weighs Ban On Sardar Jokes, Urges Steps To Sensitise Society Against Sikh Stereotypes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court of India has underscored the importance of addressing the circulation of offensive jokes targeting the Sikh community , emphasising the need to sensitise both children and society at large. The remarks came during a hearing on Thursday in a 2015 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sikh lawyer Harvinder Chowdhury, seeking a ban on such jokes, reported Hindustan Times.

Sikh Community's Right to Dignity

A bench of Justices Bhushan R Gavai and KV Viswanathan expressed the court's commitment to examining actionable measures to curb the problem, describing it as an“important issue.”

“See if children in schools can be sensitised, and other measures can be taken,” Hindustan Times quoted the Supreme Court bench remarked, highlighting the need for grassroots-level awareness.

Chowdhury's PIL argues that jokes portraying Sikhs and Sardars as intellectually inferior undermine their constitutional rights to equality and dignity. She called on the court to direct government agencies to filter and prevent offensive content on digital platforms, citing the significant harm these stereotypes inflict on the community.

Chowdhury recounted instances of ridicule stemming from these stereotypes, including being mocked in professional settings.“I was in the high court arguing when the clock struck 12, and my case number was also 12. I was ridiculed,” LiveLaw quoted Chowdhury.

Harvinder Chowdhury also drew attention to the challenges faced by Sikh children in schools, many of whom experience bullying tied to their identity. This, Chowdhury said, pressures some to dissociate from traditional Sikh identifiers like the turban or surnames such as“Singh” and“Kaur.”