Holders Al Sadd Eye Win Over Al Khor As OSL Resumes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Defending champions Al Sadd are targeting a victory over struggling Al Khor to stay in close pursuit of league leaders Al Duhail as the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) resumes today.

The Wolves sit second in the standings with 18 points from nine matches, trailing the Red Knights by four points. Al Duhail are set to face Al Arabi tomorrow in a key clash.

Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez acknowledged the challenges of returning to league action after a three-week international break.

“Things are always difficult when we play after the international break, because the players return after playing two matches with their national teams, and some of them have taken long trips,” Sanchez said yesterday.



Al Sadd's Akram Afif during a training session yesterday.

“We know we have limited time to prepare, but we are excited for this match,” he added.

Al Sadd player Musab Khader was expecting a difficult challenge against the hosts.

“We must avoid mistakes and remain focused. Our goal is to reach the top, moving step by step without being distracted by other teams,” he said.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd yesterday announced striker Rafa Mujica suffered a pelvic injury. The Spanish striker will undergo a surgery in London in the coming days.

For Al Khor, the season has been a struggle. Rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points and no wins from nine matches, the team is desperate for a turnaround.

Despite the odds, Al Khor coach Mehdi Nafti expressed confidence in his side.

“We must work with double effort and all our strength. Time is short, but I have full faith in my team's capabilities,” Nafti said.

“We prepared for this match like any other, and while we know Al Sadd have strong players, we are ready to compete,” he added.

Al Khor player Abdullah Al Saai, said:“Our preparations were excellent. We know Al Sadd have a strong attack, but we also have a capable team.”

“We must rise to the responsibility, deliver our best performance, and secure a positive result,” he added.

In another match today, Al Rayyan host Al Shamal at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Both teams are level on 10 points with Al Rayyan ahead on goal difference.

Later in the evening, Al Gharafa will meet Al Wakrah at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium. Al Gharafa, currently fourth with 15 points, are just three points behind Al Sadd, while Al Wakrah, in fifth, trail them by a point.

Ooredoo Stars League

Week 10 Fixtures

Today

4pm: Al Rayyan vs Al Shamal at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

4pm: Al Khor vs Al Sadd at Al Khor Stadium

6pm: Al Gharafa vs Al Wakrah at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

Tomorrow

3pm: Al Arabi vs Al Duhail at Al Thumama Stadium

5:30pm: Umm Salal vs Al Ahli at Grand Hamad Stadium

5:30pm: Qatar SC vs Al Shahania at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium