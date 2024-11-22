PSG Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Training Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris Saint-Germain inaugurated its new training center in Poissy yesterday. With this significant investment, PSG is looking to the future and aims to build on its position on both national and international stages by shaping tomorrow's champions. The Paris Saint-Germain Campus embodies the Club's new era and ambition: to create a place entirely dedicated to performance, training, and talent development. Through this Campus, Paris Saint-Germain strengthens its ties with Ile-de-France and its impact on local employment and the economy. The Centre de Droit et d'Economie du Sport (CDES) estimates the total value created by the Club in the region for the 2023-2024 season at €243m.