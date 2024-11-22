North Korean General Wounded In Ukraine Strike In Russia: WSJ
Date
11/22/2024 1:15:21 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Nov 22 (IANS) A senior North Korean general was wounded in a Ukrainian strike in Russia's western Kursk region, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing Western officials.
The newspaper on Thursday (US time) said that it is the first time Western officials have said a high-ranking North Korean military officer has been wounded in the Russia-Ukraine conflict since Pyongyang sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia last month in support of its invasion, Yonhap news agency reported.
The officials did not say who the general is or how badly he was wounded.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that there were casualties among the North Korean troops engaged in combat in Kursk.
MENAFN22112024000231011071ID1108913641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.