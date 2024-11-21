YT Saver All-In-1 Program: Download & Convert HD Videos Without Lossless

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Many people still face situations where reliable or high-speed internet access isn't available (e.g., on the go, traveling, or in areas with poor connectivity). A good downloader enables users to save content for offline viewing without worrying about buffering or connection interruptions. YT Saver is a powerful video downloading and converting program that can download HD videos from over 10,000 websites and convert them to MP4, MOV, MP3, and more.

Download 1080P/4K/8K Video

YT Saver All-in-1 Program

YT Saver is specifically designed to help you download high quality videos from any website effortlessly. With support for over 10,000 websites, including popular platforms like YouTube, X(formerly Twitter), Vimeo, Instagram, OnlyFans, and Facebook, you can easily grab any type of video or audio content you come across. This professional tool can save high quality videos with resolutions up to 720P, 1080P, 2K, 4K, and even 8K.

Besides, YT Saver has the following advantages:



It allows you to browse for the video and audio sharing sites easily with a built-in web browser

It can download complete

playlists and channels.

It has a built in Private Mode. You can protect some videos and

audios from prying eyes. 10X faster download speed to download various video files.

Convert Video to MP4, MP3, and More

YT Saver also serves as a professional video converter that supports MP4, MKV, MOV, MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, OGG and other formats. YT Saver makes it effortless to convert both video and audio files, enabling users to quickly convert MP4 to MP3, MOV to MP4, etc. With support for over 200 output formats , it offers exceptional versatility. Additionally, you can select your preferred device, and the software will automatically convert the file to the ideal format for smooth playback.

Availability and Pricing

YT Saver Video Downloader is available for Windows and Mac and provides a free trial for 3 video downloads. It comes with four flexible purchase plans:



$9.95 for 1-Month Plan

$25.95 for 1-Year Plan

$39.95 for Lifetime Plan $59.95 for Family Plan

Currently, YT Saver offers a 20% off code: SALEY20 for the 1-Year, Lifetime, and Family plans.

In addition, YT Saver also offers an android version so that users can download their favorite videos directly on their Android phones.

Check out the details -

About YT Saver Software

YT Saver is a rapidly growing brand in the multimedia industry that dedicates to developing desktop programs to back up 4K videos, and music from over 10,000 websites in one click. Due to the low price and powerful download function, YT Saver has quickly accumulated a fan base.

To get more info about the company, please visit the official web page:

