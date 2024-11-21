GOJO Shines At ISSA Trade Show, Celebrating Success With Multiple Industry Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOJO President and CEO, Carey Jaros, Corporate Sales Director Moshe Lewis and National Sales VP, Ashley Fubini, received top honors for leadership

GOJO President and CEO, Carey Jaros received the Jack D. Ramaley Industry Distinguished Service Award from ISSA in recognition of her outstanding service to the cleaning industry. With an audience of more than 500 industry colleagues, Jaros accepted the prestigious award, named after ISSA's executive director from 1960 to 1981.

In accepting the award, Jaros praised ISSA, the GOJO team, distributor partners, and customers for their leadership in advancing the global cleaning industry through collaboration, mentorship, and participation in industry initiatives to help the sector grow and thrive.

"I firmly believe that any time a leader is recognized that recognition ultimately belongs to their team, as none of us accomplish anything worthy of an award like this on our own," said Jaros. "So, it's my honor to accept the Jack D. Ramaley Award on behalf of all of Team GOJO, who are so passionate, hard-working, and purpose-driven, and our awesome distributor partners, who ultimately enable our PURELL products to get to people out in the world, and who are also dear friends and colleagues who push us to get better and better."

Jaros' award, GOJO Corporate Sales Director, Moshe Lewis was selected as a member of the inaugural class of ISSA Emerging Leaders for 2024, and was the 1st Runner Up for the Rising Star Award. Lewis is part of a group of 30 industry professionals that represent the next generation of leaders and was selected from a group of more than 100 nominations of industry professionals under the age of 40 for his outstanding contributions, leadership, and commitment to driving the industry forward.

Jaros and Lewis' honors, the ISSA Hygieia Network awarded GOJO's National Sales Vice President Ashley Fubini the Rising Star of the Year Award. The award recognizes the significant achievements of an ISSA Hygieia member who has demonstrated consistent upward mobility in her career within the cleaning industry.

Along with GOJO's multiple awards, the company continued to wow the ISSA Trade Show attendees with its newest dispensing system - PURELL® ES 10. The PURELL ES10 is our simplest, most sustainable touch-free dispensing system.3 This ground-breaking technology proves that less is more with less maintenance and less waste, all while delivering more ways to impress. Significant features of the new product include:

Less Maintenance



Never change batteries again1 – a fresh battery is built into every refill. Work smarter – complimentary DISPENSER ADVISORTM app offers data-driven approach to help manage your dispenser fleet

Less Waste



30% less plastic per refill2

38% lower greenhouse gas emissions2 Easy to recycle – for Improved recyclability from easy separation of the battery from plastic components for reduced battery and product waste.

More Ways to Impress



Exceptionally quiet dispensing Slim design fits and accentuates any environment

GOJO is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Women's Business Enterprise, so purchasing these dispensing systems and PURELL® refills can help customers achieve their supplier diversity goals and demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and equity.

Businesses and government entities can now purchase the PURELL® ES10 Dispensing Systems across the United States. Interested customers can visit (insert link) to learn more or contact their GOJO distributor. A video of the new dispensing system can be viewed here .

About GOJO Industries

GOJO is a Purpose-driven, 3rd generation Family Enterprise whose market-leading PURELL® soap, hand sanitizer, surface sprays and wipes are used around the world to help keep people healthy and well. A WBENC-certified women-owned business, for more than 75 years, GOJO has used science-based innovation to set new standards in safety, efficacy, and sustainability for both consumers and in public spaces like hospitals, schools, restaurants. GOJO is headquartered in Akron, Ohio with manufacturing facilities located in Northeast Ohio. For more information on GOJO Industries, please visit GOJO .

Footnotes:

1 Per standard use under normal usage conditions

2Compared with ES8

3Has less 30% less plastic per refill and a 38% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to ES8 system.

