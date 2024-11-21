Alpha Win Sarasota Triathlon Returns For 7Th Year At Beautiful Nathan Benderson Park

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Picture of long course swimmers.

Picture of an olympic distance finisher.

Picture of Nathan Benderson Park during Alpha Win Sarasota Triathlon

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Win is pleased to be returning to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida on Sunday, January 12, 2025 for the seventh annual Alpha Win Sarasota Triathlon . The event features Sprint, Olympic and Long Course race distances, providing a variety of options at a venue designed for the of triathlon. Alpha Win is excited to welcome returning athletes back for another great season of racing, as well as new athletes to the triathlon scene.Alpha Win has been operating triathlon events for more than a decade. With a vision to cater to all types of athletes from pros to first-timers, Alpha Win is dedicated to providing the professional quality of a national event producer while delivering the personalized service of a local race organizer. The Sarasota Triathlon this January marks the first race in Alpha Win's Florida Triathlon Series, where athletes will enjoy a great start to the year with a fast course ready for their next PR. Each leg is inviting for athletes of all levels, featuring a calm swim, flat bike and run routes, and a scenic landscape where friends and family can cheer them on every step of the way.Those who have visited Nathan Benderson Park before knowing how wonderful the facility is for both sport and recreation. With a 400-acre man-made lake and encircled by a 3.5-mile paved trail, the park is perfect for any activity, but many are unaware that the facility's initial intended purpose was for triathlon competition. Named for the Benderson Family, whose generous donation to Sarasota County supported the transformation of the site, Nathan Benderson Park has now become a premiere rowing facility. However, with a beautiful, wave-free lake, flat roads, and a paved trail looping around the entire park, there is no better place to host a triathlon.Enjoy the beauty of Nathan Benderson Park and join Alpha Win in kicking off the triathlon season on a high note! Athletes can choose from three triathlon distances, compete in the aquabike or duathlon, or they can form a relay team. Friends, family, and neighbors are invited to spectate and enjoy an exciting day filled with an incredible and inspiring display of athleticism and dedication. There is no better way to cheer on and support the athletes as they swim, bike, and run than by volunteering! Volunteer positions are open for aid stations, the transition area, or at the finish line. Email ... for more information.For those who have not signed up or raced at the Sarasota Triathlon yet, now is the best time to register at a great price. Don't miss out on the opportunity to race in the perfect venue for triathlon! For more information and to register, please visit: .

Thomas Z Struzzieri

Alpha Win

+1 845-247-7275

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.