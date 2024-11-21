Palestine Welcomes ICC Arrest Warrants Against Occupation PM, Former Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian authority applauded the International Criminal Court's announcement on Thursday, issuing two arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

These warrants are based on severe charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against both the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) published a statement highlighting that the ICC decision restores hope and confidence in international law and its institutions. It emphasizes the importance of justice, accountability, and the prosecution of war criminals.

This is particularly significant as the Palestinian people are currently facing genocide and war crimes, which include starvation as a method of warfare, along with killings, persecution, displacement, and other inhumane acts.

It urged all member states of the International Criminal Court and the United Nations to enforce the court's decision and surrender the criminals to international justice. Additionally, it emphasized the importance of implementing a policy to sever contact and meetings with those internationally wanted, including Netanyahu and Gallant.

The Palestinian government is committed to working with international justice institutions and courts until all those who have committed crimes against the Palestinian people are held accountable and justice is served.

The International Criminal Court had announced earlier today, Thursday, the issuance of two arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. (end)

