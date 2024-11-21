INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED SUSHISAMBA RETURNS TO ITS ROOTS WITH FIRST U.S. OPENING SINCE 2008

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Global restaurant group set to debut Los Angeles location in 2025.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of successful international expansion, SUSHI SAMBA is bringing its legendary mix of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian culture and cuisine back to the U.S. when it's new outpost in West Hollywood's Design District will debut in the summer 2025. The brand's newest location will wow guests with its signature cuisine, and world-class hospitality in a striking rooftop space featuring multi-level open-air dining, captivating design, 360-degree views of the LA skyline, and a state-of-the-art retractable roof.

SUSHISAMBA Los Angeles

"We've long awaited the right opportunity to bring SUSHI SAMBA back to the U.S., and the vibrant energy of Los Angeles-combined with this extraordinary location-offers an ideal setting for our next evolution," states Omar Gutierrez, Co-CEO of SUSHI SAMBA Group. "LA's dynamic culinary landscape, cultural diversity, and electric atmosphere align perfectly with SUSHI SAMBA's spirit, making this a truly exciting moment for our brand."

Designed by Dizon Collective , the dynamic 17,500 sq. ft. space embodies SUSHI SAMBA's cultural influences through thoughtfully curated design. Inspired by the iconic wave patterns of Roberto Burle Marx's Copacabana sidewalks in Rio de Janeiro, the restaurant showcases soft, flowing shapes and inviting seating areas that foster both intimate moments and lively gatherings, enhanced by warm lighting and vibrant greenery.

At the heart of the venue are its expansive sculptural trellises, which provide shade by day and transform into a vibrant light show by night, amplifying the restaurant's dynamic atmosphere. Crafted from recyclable materials, the trellis canopies create a surreal, dreamlike ambiance against sweeping panoramic views. A striking, marble bar with a billowing design energizes the space, inviting guests to gather for cocktails and conversation. Anchored by custom Brazilian-inspired terrazzo flooring, these seamlessly interconnected spaces offer a captivating destination where cuisine, music, and design converge from day to night.

Inside, a glass-wrapped sushi bar and robata grill embody the Japanese dedication to craft, offering an engaging "theater" dining experience where guests can witness precision and artistry up close. Adjacent to the sushi bar, an exclusive 16-seat private dining room awaits, accessible via a private elevator and a discreet kitchen entrance. With oversized, basket-woven walls, warm wood accents, and hand-blown glass sculptures, the room exudes sophistication with a touch of whimsy-perfect for intimate gatherings.

SUSHI SAMBA Los Angeles menu will showcase a fresh blend of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian influences crafted under the guidance of Corporate Chef John Um, who brings over 20 years of culinary experience and creative vision. Committed to delivering a memorable dining experience, the restaurant will feature exciting new dishes alongside acclaimed signature offerings - from vibrant seviches and expertly prepared sushi to bold, flavorful robata creations.

SUSHI SAMBA Los Angeles will open in the summer of 2025 at The La Peer Building, 639 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood CA 90069. For more information visit:

sushisamba

SOURCE SUSHISAMBA

