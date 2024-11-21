Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Wins Two CINET International Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret's has spent the last decade enhancing their leather care for couture and specialty garments utilizing unique selling points and in-house artisans.

CINET: It is the global umbrella association for the professional textile care industry, representing 100 national associations, individual professional companies, research institutes, and international suppliers.

Margaret's The Couture Cleaner is recognized for its excellence in textile care. These awards confirm our commitment and our position as leaders.

- Chuck Horst, President of Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, a company with a rich history dating back to 1953, has been recognized for its excellence in the textile care sector. The company was awarded in two prestigious categories – Retail Textile Cleaning (USA) and Country Awards Winner (USA) GBPA Global Best Practices Awards 2024. These accolades validate our commitment to quality and reinforce our position as a leader in the industry. Our long-standing history is a testament to our expertise in all textile care.

The CINET International Selection Committee of the Global Professional Textile Care Best Practices Awards Program 2024 has decided to reward the application of Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, established in 1953, as a Winner of the Global Awards in the Category Retail Textile Cleaning (USA) and Country Awards Winner (USA) GBPA Best Practices Awards 2024. This global recognition is a tribute to our commitment to excellence in textile care.

A jury of independent industry professionals evaluated over 30 entries to select this winner. Over two days, 500 registered participants, visitors, and 10,000 online followers witnessed the spectacular Congress program.

Since 1953, we have been dedicated to being the nation's most successful Couture Cleaner. We are committed to providing true excellence through craftsmanship and Five-Star Customer Service. This mission guides everything we do and is a testament to our dedication to our craft and our customers. Our unwavering commitment to quality and customer service sets us apart in the industry.

- Chuck Horst, President

As a Winner, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner showcased a 3-minute presentation before the independent international GBPAP 2024 Jury during the Texcare International Show in Frankfurt, Germany. At that occasion, some 50 companies in 3 categories competed and were rewarded with the GLOBAL Overall Best Practices Award 2024, the GLOBAL Innovation Best Practices Award 2024, the GLOBAL Sustainable Best Practices Award 2024, and the GLOBAL Entrepreneurial Best Practices Award 2024.

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner:

