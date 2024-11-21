Higginbotham Joins Forces With Fitts Agency, Inc. Of Tuscaloosa, Alabama

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Venerable Southeast Agency Brings Community Ties, Dedication and Expertise to Relationship with Texas Powerhouse

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance, and HR services firm headquartered in Texas and one of the top firms in the country, has solidified its Southeast presence by teaming up with Fitts Agency, Inc., a family-owned firm with a 150-year history of dedicated service in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Continue Reading

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid looks to the future with a platform of strategic growth across key regions like the Southeast. Under his leadership, the firm partnered with Alabama's WRM Group, LLC in 2023. The addition of Fitts Agency establishes Higginbotham as a reputable, powerful force within West Alabama, with a second of the region's largest agencies now joining the firm.

Higginbotham and Fitts Agency, Inc. of Tuscaloosa, AL Join Forces and Share Services, Culture, Dedication, Expertise

Post thi

Reid noted that along with its regional stature, Fitts Agency's commitment to client service and community engagement make it an ideal Higginbotham partner.

"We're proud to put our resources behind a firm that shares our cultural and community values," said Reid. "This is a true, family-run local business. Every partner is from Tuscaloosa and every client relationship reflects the firm's deep, long-trusted ties to their community and region."

Fitts Agency CEO Forrest Fitts shared Reid's outlook, emphasizing the alignment of values between the two firms. "Our commitment to service and dedication to employee welfare is a perfect fit with Higginbotham's culture, and our partnership will enable us to best serve our clients and help them maintain a competitive advantage. Fitts Agency has been part of my family for five generations, and I'm thrilled to say that everyone here is excited to be joining the Higginbotham family."

The dedication to service is rooted in the strength of the Fitts Agency team, whose depth of expertise, commitment to ongoing education and decades of experience working closely with carriers truly set the firm apart.

"The success of our agency is directly tied to our exceptional group of employees," Fitts noted. "Professional development has always been a priority, with many of our staff earning advanced industry certifications like CIC, CRM and CPCU."

This emphasis on education and specialized knowledge has been a cornerstone of Fitts Agency's culture and a key factor in its reputation for exceptional client service.

Fitts also noted that the partnership with Higginbotham will enable the Fitts team to access additional resources in support of their clients while also providing assurance that a clear succession plan is in place as the agency enters its next 150 years. He concluded by reassuring customers that dedicated, individualized service at every level would remain the agency's primary objective.

"Our agency and the service our customers expect from us are not going anywhere," Fitts said. "We are simply continuing to strive for the best. This partnership will provide Fitts Agency with tools and resources to better serve our loyal customers, moving forward."

MarshBerry acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Fitts Agency in the transaction.

ABOUT

FITTS AGENCY, INC.

For almost 150 Years, Fitts Agency, Inc. has strived to provide customers in the Tuscaloosa and West Alabama area with the best service and insurance products available. Founded in 1875 by J.H. Fitts of Tuscaloosa, the firm has become the largest independently owned insurance agency in West Alabama, with partners that include fifth-generation Fitts family members still actively serving clients in the region. With a commitment to personalized service, competitive pricing and access to top regional and national insurers, Fitts Agency continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted partner for all personal and commercial insurance needs.

Visit fittsagency for more information.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM



Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue today as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client's unique needs, and in standing by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities.

Visit higginbotham

for more information.

SOURCE Higginbotham

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED