Driving Digital Excellence: Mphasis Partners With Moneygram Haas F1 Team To Revolutionize Motorsport Performance

and cognitive

services, has today been named ' Official Digital Partner'

of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, announcing an exciting multi-year driven partnership. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, leveraging advanced technology to drive superior performance in one of the most competitive environments in the sporting world-Formula 1.

Mphasis will collaborate closely with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to develop cutting-edge solutions aimed at enhancing the team's performance on the track and driving operational efficiency off the track. Through this partnership, Mphasis will bring its expertise in Data, Automation, Analytics, Cyber security, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to empower MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in areas such as real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and performance optimization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mphasis as our Official Digital Partner. Their expertise in advanced technology and innovative approach to problem-solving will be instrumental in helping us reach new heights of performance and efficiency. This multi-year partnership represents the perfect synergy between two organizations striving for excellence,"

said Ayao Komastu, Team Principal, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

"Partnering with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is an exciting opportunity for Mphasis to showcase how technology can redefine what's possible in the world of high-performance sports. This partnership underscores our commitment to drive the future of sports technology. We look forward to a collaborative journey focused on innovation and success," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Mphasis .

Mphasis and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will also engage fans through a series of interactive digital activations, bridging the gap between technology and sport.

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in Driverless Car"

for Global Enterprises

by applying next-generation

design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions.

Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and is reflected in the Mphasis'Front2Back TM Transformation approach. Front2BackTM uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C 2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers.

Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here

About

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team:

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American Formula 1 team since 1986. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is based in the United States in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Haas is the founder of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, and he is chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.


