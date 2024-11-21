SAN JUAN MARRIOTT & STELLARIS CASINO UNVEILS SPECTACULAR RENOVATIONS AND NEW OFFERINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Elevating Hospitality with New Dining Venues, Enhanced Amenities and more

San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino

is thrilled to announce a comprehensive transformation that redefines hospitality and leisure in the heart of San Juan. Following extensive renovations, the property introduces a new array of dining experiences, modern amenities and revitalized spaces designed to enhance the guest experience.

Newly designed pool cabanas at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.

The recently completed renovation of the resort introduces a fresh, contemporary design inspired by the island's natural beauty. Drawing on the warm, sun-kissed tones and turquoise hues of the surrounding landscape, the new aesthetic seamlessly blends organic elements with premium finishes. Rich wood accents and elegant taupe detailing create a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere throughout the property.

The design narrative flows across the entire resort, from the thoughtfully refreshed guestrooms and suites to the newly designed pool cabanas, reimagined restaurants, and renovated common areas. Every space has been carefully curated to enhance the resort's ambiance, offering guests a truly immersive experience that reflects the island's essence.

Elevated Dining Experiences

At the forefront of the transformation is a revamped culinary scene. The property presents several updated dining venues, each offering a unique atmosphere and a diverse menu:



Cosecha: Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Cosecha has undergone an exciting upgrade, offering a balanced menu designed to please every palate. The flagship restaurant features iconic dishes like the chuleta can-can, a large, deep-fried pork chop originated in Puerto Rico, alongside local favorites such as the traditional Marriott Burger. Guests will enjoy international cuisine with a local flair, incorporating Puerto Rican influences in everything from sofrito-based dishes to cooking techniques and decorative elements.

Azure Lounge: This vibrant all-day bar, located in the resort lobby, offers expertly crafted cocktails, a delightful food menu, and live entertainment -making it the perfect spot to unwind after a day of adventure. Terrazzo: Guests can experience mouthwatering, stone oven artisanal pizzas made from scratch daily, accompanied by a selection of wines, cocktails, and delicious

gelato options.

Additional venues include Cafe Mercado, A La Carte, Brisa Pool Bar and Stellaris Bar.



Upgraded Amenities

San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino is also introducing several new amenities, starting with an updated lobby and front desk area to welcome guests with a modern look – including a new open desk layout that facilitates seamless guest check-in.

Additional enhancements include the Ocean Club Experience, which add ins new pickleball and tennis courts, a poolside cabana area, and a market.

The hotel's event spaces, including the Condado Salon and ocean view venues such as Atlantis I & II and Ocean Park, have been fully renovated to provide a modern, versatile setting for both meetings and social events. Additionally, the Cosecha oceanfront terrace and a private dining area is available for small gatherings.

About San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, offers 513 guest rooms and 14 suites. Guests can enjoy a variety of recreational amenities, including a children's pool with a fountain, a 90-foot waterslide, an activity pool with a swim-up bar, tennis courts, beach volleyball, and a game room. The Ocean Club Wellness Center provides relaxation options like massages, facials, and a sauna, while a fully equipped gym is available for fitness enthusiasts. With seven dining options offering everything from Italian trattoria fare and gelato to local Puerto Rican dishes, the resort caters to diverse tastes. For gaming, the 13,000-square-foot Stellaris Casino features blackjack, craps, roulette, and a variety of slot machines. This resort seamlessly blends comfort, recreation, and entertainment, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travelers.

