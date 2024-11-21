Abu Dhabi T10: Kohler-Cadmore, Buttler Hit Out As Deccan Gladiators Ace High-Scoring Run Chase

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi (UAE), Nov 21 (IANS) In a day dominated by batters, Deccan Gladiators overcame the Chennai Brave Jaguars in the second match of the 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 in a match that saw 18 sixes being struck between the two teams. The Gladiators won the match by 7 wickets with 3 balls to spare to light up the opening night. In the end, last year's runners-up, the Gladiators emerged victorious with Jos Buttler and Tom Kohler-Cadmore sharing a magical partnership in a high-scoring run chase.

Chasing a target of 142, Buttler's unbeaten 62 off 24 balls set up his side for the win. With four fours and six sixes in his knock, the England batter, along with opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore (51 off 24 balls) took the attack to the opposition and kept themselves in sight of the target throughout the run chase.

Earlier, the dynamic Chris Lynn and dependable Rassie van der Dussen scored fiery half-centuries to help Chennai Brave Jaguars post 142 on the board in 10 overs. While Lynn scored an unbeaten 68 runs in 28 balls, van der Dussen smashed 62 off 29 balls.

Shanaka's fiery knock in vain

Meanwhile, Morrisville Samp Army began their season with a close win against Bangla Tigers, despite a memorable innings from batter Dasun Shanaka. The right-handed batter hammered a 27-ball 62 on Thursday with six sixes and four fours in his innings. Shanaka's power-hitting, marked by glorious innovative shots, helped the Tigers post a solid total of 106/1 in 10 overs.

But the Tigers were unable to hold off Samp Army, and lost the match by six wickets, with Jack Taylor and Karim Janat stitching a crucial 43-run partnership to chase down the total with three balls to spare.