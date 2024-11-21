Omar Abdullah Reviews Development Works In Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Nov 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah conducted a comprehensive review of developmental works in Poonch district on Thursday marking his first visit to the district since assuming office.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch delivered a detailed presentation on the progress of CAPEX projects and the achievements of various departments.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of completing ongoing projects within stipulated timelines while adhering to the highest quality standards to ensure maximum benefit for the public.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to equitable development, the Chief Minister stated:“This is the people's elected government, and it is our duty to maintain close contact with the public. Today, I personally met around 24 delegations from different areas of Poonch district, reviewed developmental works, identified areas requiring improvement, and issued necessary directions to address key issues.”

He further highlighted the importance of inputs from elected representatives, including Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and District Development Council (DDC) members.

During the meeting, MLA Haveli Ajaz Jan and MLA Surankote Chowdhary Akram raised pressing issues, including road connectivity, healthcare, education, and power infrastructure.

Prominent delegations, including representatives from Beopar Mandal, religious leaders of all communities, civil society organizations, the ex-servicemen association, bar associations, social workers, and sportspersons, also met with the Chief Minister, presenting their demands and concerns.

The Chief Minister assured the delegations of timely redressal of their genuine demands, emphasising the government's resolve to address public grievances effectively.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several completed projects in virtual mode of various departments, including PWD, School Education, Animal Husbandry, and Jal Jeevan Mission.