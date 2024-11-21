Barratt London launches 20 accessible homes at landmark Bermondsey Heights regeneration development

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) • The homes were created in partnership with AccessAble, and include customisable features which can be adapted to individual buyers’ needs



Barratt London, a market-leading residential developer in the UK, has launched 20 homes designed adaptable for wheelchair users as part of the company’s commitment to accessibility at its landmark Bermondsey Heights development in London.



The apartments were created in partnership with Barratt London’s accessible homes partner AccessAble, a company providing free online Detailed Access Guides to thousands of venues across the UK and Ireland, following in-depth feedback and insights.



Comprising two- and three-bedroom homes, the inclusive design features available as standard include increased door widths and hallways, additional space provision in key rooms, lowered light switches and easy access storage for wheelchairs.



Additionally, certain aspects of each home can be adapted according to individual purchasers' needs, such as customising kitchens to include features such as the rise and fall counters, which allow the height to be manually adjusted, and the provision of a wet room. Prices for the accessible homes will start from US$796,500.



New homes at Bermondsey Heights also benefit from energy saving and sustainability measures, such as efficient kitchen appliances and water taps, low energy lighting, highly insulated building fabric, a carbon-efficient centralised heating system, green and blue roofs, solar panels, and air source heat pumps, which provide 70% of the development’s energy.



Attzaz Rashid, Head of Design at Barratt London, said: “Building accessible homes is not merely about designing the residence; it's about ensuring that individuals with disabilities can navigate an entire development with the same dignity as anyone else living there. At Barratt London, the complete customer journey and accessibility are a cornerstone of our commitment to building inclusive and sustainable communities. 10% of our homes across the capital are constructed with DNA that lends itself to easy adaption for accessibility.



“We are proud to launch our first accessible homes at Bermondsey Heights, delivered in close partnership with guidance from AccessAble and a range of disability consultants. Housing should be inclusive, and our vision is to use Bermondsey Heights as a blueprint for delivering wheelchair-accessible homes across the capital that go beyond the basics and truly work for Londoners.”



David Livermore, Director at AccessAble, commented: “We have collaborated closely with Barratt London throughout the planning, design, and implementation phases to support the creation of accessible homes at Bermondsey Heights. We support Barratt London’s aim to ensure that these homes meet the needs of wheelchair users and offer a flexible living space that can adapt to individual requirements over time. In the drive of increased housing delivery in London, accessibility must remain a key consideration.”



Bermondsey Heights will comprise 26 storeys of high-quality residential accommodation with commercial units beneath, with 163 private one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes and 90 affordable homes, including 32 apartments available for discount market sale. The development will feature landscaped courtyard gardens, a roof terrace and a children’s play area. Boasting panoramic views over the London cityscape, the apartments are expected to be completed in the summer of 2025 and are available off-plan.



Bermondsey is ideally located in the Borough of Southwark within easy reach of some of the capital’s top destinations, including Tower Bridge, The Shard, Borough Market and Bermondsey Street. Also nearby is Peckham, with its art, music, foodie scene, and thriving mix of independent shops, cafés, and restaurants, plus the Old Kent Road regeneration zone with the proposed Bakerloo Line extension.



The area is well connected, with numerous bus services and rail links nearby. Ambitious regeneration plans for the wider area include a 30-acre development project seeking to create up to 3,500 homes, 13 new public spaces, a thriving business district with office space, workshops, cafés and restaurants, a creative and digital hub and local retail, as well as a state-of-the-art sports complex and arena.



Prices for an accessible home at Bermondsey Heights start from US$796,500 for a two-bedroom apartment. To view the accessible show home at Bermondsey Heights or to learn more about the accessible homes available through Barratt London, please visit , or





MENAFN21112024007410016543ID1108910663