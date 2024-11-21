The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Announces Its Sponsorship of Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024

(MENAFN- ITC Media)

Abu Dhabi, Tuesday, 19 November 2024 – The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has confirmed its support and sponsorship for the seventh edition of the Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024, which will be held over three days from 19-21 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This support, aligning with the theme "Integrated, Smart and Sustainable Mobility," reflects the Centre’s commitment to establishing a smart, sustainable transport system in Abu Dhabi that enhances productivity and competitiveness within the local economy. It also aligns with the emirate's forward-looking vision for the transport sector.

A Platform for Innovation and Progress in Aviation

Air Expo Abu Dhabi is a leading platform that gathers industry leaders and experts from around the world to showcase the latest innovations and emerging trends in aviation, AI, and sustainable technologies. The event agenda will feature several discussions focusing on the role of AI in promoting sustainability and automation in air transport. It will also highlight the significant contributions of women in advancing AI technologies and their impactful role in shaping the future of aviation.

The expo will serve as a prime opportunity to engage in discussions and exchange ideas on the future of mobility solutions, including electric aircraft and autonomous flight systems, which are pivotal in shaping a safe, sustainable aviation sector that supports technological shifts.

Comprehensive Transport Services for Participants and Visitors

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s sponsorship of this event reflects its ongoing efforts to develop a smart, sustainable transport system that supports the emirate’s aspirations for an innovative and inclusive future. As part of its support, Abu Dhabi Mobility will provide specialised services to enhance the experience for participants and visitors. This includes dedicated public transport services, such as shuttle buses between Zayed Sports City and ADNEC, ensuring seamless and sustainable transportation during the event.

Ongoing Commitment to Supporting the Future of Sustainable Transport

In line with its continuous efforts to develop a future-focused transport system, Abu Dhabi Mobility remains committed to adopting the latest AI technologies and sustainable solutions to meet the transport needs of Abu Dhabi. The Centre has previously launched several initiatives that contribute to the development of smart transport networks, including the Smart Mobility Initiative that integrates intelligent solutions with traditional modes of transport, and the adoption of autonomous vehicles. Additionally, digital applications have been developed to help users track bus schedules and identify best routes to their destinations.

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster innovation in the transport sector, Abu Dhabi Mobility is working to advance the legislative framework to support the adoption of cutting-edge technologies related to drone systems. This initiative aims to introduce additional transport solutions that align with global advancements in smart air mobility, offering new, safe, and efficient options for users in the near future.

By participating in this global event, Abu Dhabi Mobility seeks to strengthen partnerships with local and international stakeholders in aviation and transport and leverage shared expertise to develop new solutions that support sustainability and improve the efficiency of transport operations in Abu Dhabi.







