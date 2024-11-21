Priyanka Chopra Steals Hubby Nick Jonas’ Jacket

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra recently donned her husband Nick Jonas' chic jacket.

On Thursday, the desi girl took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself wearing Nick's jacket. In the post, she wrote,“A husband kind of jacket morning,” and tagged the singer.

In the photo, Priyanka is seen rocking a black outfit paired with a comfy jacket and shoes. She also posted a where she is seen getting her hair styled. Lately, the 'Baywatch' has been very active on her photo-sharing app, dropping glimpses of her upcoming projects.

Priyanka often treats her followers to personal moments and behind-the-scenes snippets, giving a candid look into her life. Previously, she posted breathtaking sun-kissed photos, showing herself soaking in the warm winter sunlight, with the caption,“Playing with the sun....”

In the photos, she effortlessly strikes glamorous poses in a chic burgundy outfit, with the sun's natural glow enhancing the images.

PeeCee also posted a video on her Instagram stories, writing, "When you land at base camp at 6 am and it's snowing!" In the video, heavy snow blankets the landscape as Chopra makes her way toward the base camp.

On the professional front, Priyanka is set to star in the comedy film“Heads of State”, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also take on the role of a pirate in“The Bluff” with Karl Urban. Additionally, the actress will reprise her role in the highly anticipated second season of her hit Prime Video series,“Citadel.”

In Bollywood, Chopra has“Jee Le Zara”, Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lineup.

The 42-year-old actress was last seen alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in“Love Again.” The movie, written and directed by James C. Strouse, is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. It also starred Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.