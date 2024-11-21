Strategic Investment In The Future: Krombacher Brauerei Modernises Bottling Plant With Large-Scale Conversion

(MENAFN- Pressat) Krombach, Germany



Over the next six years, the Krombacher Brauerei is investing a total of over 100 million euros in the conversion of its bottling plant, in order to position itself for the future. With the largest and most extensive project in the company's long history, the brewery is not only emphasising its strong commitment to its home location, but also underlining its importance as one of the largest employers in the region.

The first stage of the modernisation project in the Littfetal building complex, the brewery's bottling and logistics division, involves the installation of a new sorting area with a state-of-the-art sorting system and systems that optimise the material flow. "Breweries process a large volume of empties every day, which makes continuous and fast sorting necessary, in order to feed them back into the production cycle. The sorting effort is extremely high due to the different bottle types and shapes. The new systems make the process much more efficient," explains Ludger Hense, Head of Bottling at Krombacher Brauerei. Michael Kröhl, Head of Logistics at Krombach, continues: "The conversion will also enable us to significantly increase efficiency in logistics. We are thus also committing ourselves to the reusable system in the future and are future-proofing our processes."

From 2026, four bottling lines will also be replaced. These comprehensive measures represent a logistical tour de force: The conversion measures will take place during ongoing operations - a challenge that requires meticulous planning and all the flexibility and expertise of everyone involved in the project. The first measures have already been implemented. The complex project will be completed in 2030.

"The modernisation of our bottling plants is a clear commitment to the future of our brewery and to the diversity of varieties that characterises our company," explains Manfred Schmidt, Technical Managing Director of Krombacher Brauerei. "Despite the enormous challenges that the modernisation entails during ongoing operations, we are focusing on smooth implementation, in order to guarantee our high quality standards and our claim to be able to deliver 100% at all times."

The investment in modern filling technologies and efficient sorting systems not only significantly improves process control, but also creates more flexibility in production. As a result, the brewery is already able to respond reliably to consumer demand for variety and offer a wide range of products, and will continue to do so in the future. The focus remains on the flagship Pils, but the growing complexity of the different varieties - from innovative beer specialities to alcohol-free beverages - is also fully taken into account.

As a major employer and committed supporter of the regional economy, the brewery remains deeply committed to its home region and secures jobs in the long term. "We pursue a sustainable growth strategy and focus on long-term investments, which gives our employees stability and prospects for the future," says Manfred Schmidt. "We are investing in our future - and with that in the people who share our passion for good beer. We look forward to aligning our production sustainably for the coming decades."

About Krombacher

Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Krombacher has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the Krombach valley, Central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water, Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells within 3 km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and crisp taste. Being Germany's No. 1 beer brand and one of the most modern beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher beers are now available in more than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.

Press contact:

Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG

Peter Lemm, Company Spokesman

Hagener Straße 261

57223 Kreuztal-Krombach

Mail: ...

Phone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872