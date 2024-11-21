Thursday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Thursday, November 21, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include Women's games, Copa do Brasil Sub-20 semifinals, Copa del Rey action, and Brasileirão matches.



Fans can look forward to high-stakes international women's club competitions, youth tournaments, and domestic league action.

UEFA Women's Champions League







2:45 PM: Hammarby vs. Manchester City, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball



2:45 PM: Valerenga vs. Bayern Munich, DAZN



5:00 PM: St. Polten vs. Barcelona, DAZN and MAX

5:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Juventus, DAZN





5:00 PM: Jove Español vs. Real Sociedad, Disney+





8:00 PM: Vasco vs. Internacional, Premiere







5:00 PM: Barracas Central vs. Belgrano, Disney+



7:15 PM: Talleres vs. Sarmiento, Disney+

9:30 PM: Independiente Rivadavia vs. River Plate, ESPN 3 and Disney+







3:30 PM: São Paulo vs. Bahia (Copa do Brasil Sub-20 Semifinal - First Leg)

8:00 PM: Palmeiras vs. Ceará (Copa do Brasil Sub-20 Semifinal - First Leg)







5:00 PM: Jove Español vs. Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey)



5:00 PM: Barracas Central vs. Belgrano (Campeonato Argentino)



7:15 PM: Talleres vs. Sarmiento (Campeonato Argentino)

9:30 PM: Independiente Rivadavia vs. River Plate (Campeonato Argentino)





8:00 PM: Vasco vs. Internacional (Brasileirão)





