Thursday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
11/21/2024 5:00:34 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, November 21, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include UEFA Women's Champions League games, Copa do Brasil Sub-20 semifinals, Copa del Rey action, and Brasileirão matches.
Fans can look forward to high-stakes international women's club competitions, youth tournaments, and domestic league action.
UEFA Women's Champions League
2:45 PM: Hammarby vs. Manchester City, DAZN and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
2:45 PM: Valerenga vs. Bayern Munich, DAZN
5:00 PM: St. Polten vs. Barcelona, DAZN and MAX
5:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Juventus, DAZN
Copa do Brasil Sub-20
- 3:30 PM: São Paulo vs. Bahia (Semifinal - First Leg), Sportv
- 8:00 PM: Palmeiras vs. Ceará (Semifinal - First Leg), Sportv
Copa del Rey
5:00 PM: Jove Español vs. Real Sociedad, Disney+
Brasileirão
8:00 PM: Vasco vs. Internacional, Premiere
Campeonato Argentino
5:00 PM: Barracas Central vs. Belgrano, Disney+
7:15 PM: Talleres vs. Sarmiento, Disney+
9:30 PM: Independiente Rivadavia vs. River Plate, ESPN 3 and Disney+
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
DAZN
2:45 PM: Hammarby vs. Manchester City (UEFA Women's Champions League)
2:45 PM: Valerenga vs. Bayern Munich (UEFA Women's Champions League)
5:00 PM: St. Polten vs. Barcelona (UEFA Women's Champions League)
5:00 PM: Arsenal vs. Juventus (UEFA Women's Champions League)
Sportv
3:30 PM: São Paulo vs. Bahia (Copa do Brasil Sub-20 Semifinal - First Leg)
8:00 PM: Palmeiras vs. Ceará (Copa do Brasil Sub-20 Semifinal - First Leg)
Disney+
5:00 PM: Jove Español vs. Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey)
5:00 PM: Barracas Central vs. Belgrano (Campeonato Argentino)
7:15 PM: Talleres vs. Sarmiento (Campeonato Argentino)
9:30 PM: Independiente Rivadavia vs. River Plate (Campeonato Argentino)
Premiere
8:00 PM: Vasco vs. Internacional (Brasileirão)
MAX
5:00 PM: St. Polten vs. Barcelona (UEFA Women's Champions League)
Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
2:45 PM: Hammarby vs. Manchester City (UEFA Women's Champions League)
ESPN 3
9:30 PM: Independiente Rivadavia vs. River Plate (Campeonato Argentino)
