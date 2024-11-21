Lakshadweep Coco Fest Showcases A Blend Of Tradition And Innovation

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Nov 21 (IANS) In a first of its kind in Lakshadweep, a massive turnout was witnessed at the three-day coconut festival, 'Coco Fest 2024' in Kavaratti.

The festival began on Wednesday night and Islanders flocked to the event with a festive spirit.

The objective of the event is to reinforce coconut as the lifeline of Islanders in local livelihoods and traditions by bringing together all the stakeholders under one roof.

The festival has been designed as a fusion of symbolising culture, art and -- all centred around coconut. Visitors can explore a wide range of local and traditional coconut-based products, such as oils, sweets, vinegar, neera, and other indigenous value-added items.

The event has turned into a blend of local tradition with technological innovation, featuring a diverse range of activities from technological exhibitions and value-added product showcases to entrepreneur meets, food fests, farmer-scientist interfaces and traditional art performances.

Unique events like coconut climbing contests and food recipe competitions, combined with traditional art and music performances, are making the festival a popular attraction.

The coconut festival has been organised jointly by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Lakshadweep of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Department of Agriculture, Lakshadweep Administration and KICPCoS Farmer Producer Organisation, Kavaratti.

Around 50 exhibitors, including research institutes, farmer representatives from all the islands, small-scale industries, farmer producer organisations, self-help groups and other agencies are attending the event.

The Coco-Fest was inaugurated by Dr Udham Singh Gautam, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

A special session on World Fisheries Day was chaired by Dr Grinson George, Director of CMFRI.

ICAR institutes -- Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR), Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) and CMFRI -- and various government agencies, including Kerala Agro Industries Corporation (KAMCO) and Kerala Market Fed are attending the exhibition.