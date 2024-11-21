Empowering Youth Through Human Rights Education: Free Workshop On December 14

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 21st November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Tennessee United for Human Rights invites youth to an engaging and inspirational on the 30 human rights as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The event will take place on Saturday , December 14, at 10:00 am at the Church of Scientology, located at 1130 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN .

Held in observance of International Human Rights Day , this workshop celebrates the historic signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. Youth participants will gain a deeper understanding of their rights and learn how to inspire positive change in their communities.

“This workshop will be both fun and educational,” said Julie Brinker, Community Director of the Church of Scientology.“Our goal is to empower young people with knowledge about their human rights and show them how they can help others by spreading awareness and understanding.”

The event is designed to spark curiosity, foster creativity, and inspire action, making human rights education accessible and exciting for young minds. Through interactive activities, the workshop will highlight how knowing and advocating for these rights can create a ripple effect of positivity and unity in their schools and neighborhoods.

This initiative aligns with the Church of Scientology's commitment to promoting human rights education as a cornerstone of community betterment, and is sponsored by Tennessee United for Human Rights, the local chapter of United for Human Rights.

Event Details:

What: Youth Workshop on the 30 Human Rights

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 10:00 am

Where: Church of Scientology, 1130 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN

The event is free and open to youth of all backgrounds. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to RSVP early by visiting .

For more information about the workshop and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, please visit .