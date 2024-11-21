Big Bad Wolf 2024 Returns with Over 2 Million Books

(MENAFN- Hivemind Creative Marketing) Dubai, UAE (November 20, 2024): – The world’s greatest sale Big Bad Wolf, is back in Dubai for a sixth season, promising an exceptional experience for book lovers from 29th November to 9th December 2024. This year’s event not only boasts a record-breaking collection of both Arabic and English books, also highlights its global mission of "changing the world one book at a time" positioning as a hub for diverse voices and stories to promote literature.

Highlighting Global Themes through Literature and the UN SDGs

Big Bad Wolf 2024 continues its tradition of offering a wide array of books that inspire and engage readers on a global scale. This year’s event features specially curated collections that celebrate diversity, innovation, and sustainability through literature, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These collections include topics such as Good health & wellbeing, Quality education, gender equality, and climate action in creating awareness on Global challenges. Examples of these SDG books include: Good Health and Wellbeing (SDG 3): "Healthy Habits: Kangaroo's Guide to Keeping Fit" and "How the World Works: Medicine", Gender Equality (SDG 5): "Amazing Women: 100 Lives to Inspire You" and "Work It, Girl: Oprah Winfrey", and Climate Action (SDG 13): "It’s a Wonderful World: How to Protect the Planet and Change the Future".

Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf, shared, “Our mission of 'changing the world one book at a time' is about empowering communities with access to diverse and meaningful literature. By integrating the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals into our collections, we aim to inspire young readers to think globally and act locally, fostering awareness and action through the power of books.”

The event also aims to foster meaningful connections through books, offering titles that resonate with global readers and encourage the exploration of new ideas and cultures.

A Landmark Year for Arabic Literature

Big Bad Wolf will showcase its largest ever collection of books, including a significant selection of Arabic literature, curated in collaboration with key partners such as the Sharjah Book Authority, Kalimat and Menassah, a prominent platform for Arab & International publishers. This collaboration underlines the event’s commitment to nurturing regional talent and celebrating the richness of global literature.

“Our partnership with Arab publishers, particularly through KALIMAT and MENASSAH, reflects our shared vision of making diverse literature a cornerstone of cultural development in the UAE and beyond,” said Mohamed Noor Hersi, Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Sharjah. “The inclusion of over 50,000 titles in Arabic is a testament to our mission of bringing meaningful literature to readers everywhere.”

With a strong focus on making books accessible, Big Bad Wolf is dedicated to promoting the love for reading and ensuring that literature in all languages is celebrated and enjoyed by everyone.

Introducing Orange Friday: A Celebration of Affordable Reading

In a first for Big Bad Wolf, the event’s launch day coincides with the region’s 29th November sales extravaganza. Dubbed “Orange Friday”, the opening day will feature exclusive offers, including a wide range of family and child friendly books priced at only AED 1.99, . Visitors can also enjoy additional discounts across thousands of titles, making high-quality literature accessible to everyone.

“Orange Friday is our way of celebrating the joy of reading while ensuring affordability remains at the heart of our mission,” said Andrew Yap. “With books starting at just AED 1.99, we hope to see readers from all walks of life come together to explore our vast collection.”

Driving Partnerships and Global Accessibility Forward

Big Bad Wolf’s success in Dubai is driven by its strategic partnerships with local and regional stakeholders. The event’s collaboration with the Sharjah Book Authority has been instrumental in bringing high-quality literature to the forefront. “Our work with the Sharjah Book Authority and other partners is a vital step in promoting literature globally and ensuring it reaches wider audiences,” added Andrew Yap.

With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Big Bad Wolf continues to redefine the literary landscape in the UAE, fostering a culture of lifelong learning and curiosity. As the event gears up for the 6th year running, it remains committed to empowering readers through affordable, diverse, and thought-provoking literature.

Event Details:

• Dates: 29th November - 9th December 2024

• Location: Dubai Studio City, Sound Stages

• Highlights: Books in English & Arabic, exclusive titles, and Orange Friday deals





