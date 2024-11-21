NVIDIA DLSS 3 comes to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Lego Horizon Adventures, and more

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 20, 2024: More than 600 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and this week, Industry Giant 4.0, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl all launch with day-one DLSS 3 support, LEGO Horizon Adventures is available now with DLSS 3, and Proton users can now use DLSS Frame Generation on Linux to accelerate performance in Proton-compatible games.



The unique combination of first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror is back in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on November 20, GSC Game World’s brand-new entry in the legendary series. Take on the role of a lone stalker and explore a photorealistic, seamless open world in a 64 km square radioactive zone. Navigate a variety of environments that reveal a post-apocalyptic atmosphere from different angles. GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers can activate DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution from day-one, accelerating performance for the best possible experience. Players can activate NVIDIA Reflex to make their experience more responsive and enjoyable. At 4K max settings, DLSS 3 multiplies frame rates on GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards by an average of 2.4X, and Reflex reduces latency by up to 45%. NVIDIA’s newest GeForce Game Ready Driver also offers day-one support for the game.



The next installment in the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever undertaken and is out on November 19. This brand-new simulator is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics, and gaming to go beyond merely operating the aircraft. With the extra power of day-one support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, DLAA, ray-traced shadows, and NVIDIA Reflex, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will allow simmers to pursue their dream of an aviation career. Download NVIDIA’s new Game Ready Driver with day-one support.



Join machine hunter Aloy in LEGO Horizon Adventures as she leads a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past in LEGO Horizon Adventures starting on November 19. GeForce RTX gamers playing LEGO Horizon Adventures can accelerate performance with DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, and max out image quality with DLAA (which can be used in concert with Frame Generation). Additionally, with the power of GeForce RTX GPUs and their dedicated Ray Tracing Cores, gamers can further enhance image quality in LEGO Horizon Adventures with ray-traced opaque and transparent reflections, and ray-traced lighting, for the definitive PC experience.



Players can put their business acumen to the test in Industry Giant 4.0 as they embark on a journey to economic dominance in Don VS Dodo and Toplitz Productions’ Industry Giant 4.0, where gamers shape an industrial empire from the ground up. This immersive simulation goes beyond mere construction, offering a comprehensive experience in producing goods, building up logistics, industrial building, production planning, and financial management. Industry Giant 4.0 is available now in Early Access, and players can enhance their industrial empire with support for DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, and DLAA for the best possible experience.



A new Proton Experimental build has been released, featuring changes from NVIDIA, enabling GeForce RTX 40 Series owners to multiply performance in games supporting DLSS Frame Generation. Valve’s Proton is a compatibility layer that enables games made for Windows to also be played on Linux-based operating systems. Gamers preferring to wait for a non-experimental build can keep an eye on Proton’s changelog and release page to learn when the changes arrive on the main branch.





