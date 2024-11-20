Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Sees Huge Untapped Potential Of African Continent Looks To Elevate Mozambique's Football Landscape

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company with a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, has reiterated its commitment to elevating Mozambique's landscape

Seeing as it is ranked 183/193 on the Human Development (“HDI”) by the United Nations Development Program (“UNDP”), Brera recognizes the huge untapped opportunities to explore new initiatives to develop talent

Since it entered this in March 2023, Brera Tchumene FC has earned to Maçambola, the country's top-tier national league, and has since expanded its operations significantly Brera's management shared this and more at the Soccerex Miami 2024 event held on November 13-14 in Miami, Florida

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership approach, has reiterated its commitment to elevate Mozambique's football (soccer) landscape. Brera recognizes the vast untapped opportunity from an empowerment perspective and an economic one.

“Our vision is to not only elevate Mozambique's football landscape but also play a crucial role in Africa's overall football ecosystem,” noted Vasco Imparato, the CEO of Brera Tchumene FC.“We are building an operation that will attract talent, nurture excellence, and open doors for Mozambican players on the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BREA are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN