(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Servicemen from the 80th Galicia Separate Airborne Assault Brigade captured 26 Russian invaders in a single battle in Kursk region.

The unit's press service reported this, Ukrinform wrote.

"Recently, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, paratroopers from the 80th Brigade eliminated the enemy in considerable numbers, and those who miraculously survived decided to surrender, thus saving their lives," the press service informed.

The paratroopers uploaded a video showing the two captured soldiers from the "Storm Z" assault unit. Both are former convicts enrolled in the army. After signing the contract and just 10 days of training, they were thrown into a war grinder, almost certainly facing death.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Pavliuk, said that in Kursk region, Russian troops switched from maneuvering defense to offensive action. This tactic has so dar led to their significant casualties and equipment loss.