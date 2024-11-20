Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture 26 Russian Soldiers In Kursk Region
11/20/2024 7:12:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Servicemen from the 80th Galicia Separate Airborne Assault Brigade captured 26 Russian invaders in a single battle in Kursk region.
The unit's press service reported this on facebook , Ukrinform wrote.
"Recently, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, paratroopers from the 80th Brigade eliminated the enemy in considerable numbers, and those who miraculously survived decided to surrender, thus saving their lives," the press service informed.
The paratroopers uploaded on social media a video showing the two captured soldiers from the "Storm Z" assault unit. Both are former convicts enrolled in the army. After signing the contract and just 10 days of training, they were thrown into a war grinder, almost certainly facing death.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Pavliuk, said that in Kursk region, Russian troops switched from maneuvering defense to offensive action. This tactic has so dar led to their significant casualties and equipment loss.
