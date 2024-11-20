South Korea Is No Patriarchy, Despite 4B Charges Of Misogyny

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 2019, Naksungdae researcher and former Seoul National University professor Rhee Young-hoon published Anti-Japan Tribalism . The thesis of the is that South Korea should take a more nuanced view of its colonial history under Japanese rule. Contempt for Japan , Professor Rhee and his co-authors argue, is not a suitable foundation on which to build the modern, nation of South Korea.

We have noted with regret a similar phenomenon in recent reports about South Korea being filled with misogynistic men. The charges, leveled by some South Korean women, that South Korea is a“patriarchy” are unsettling to us, because they seem to reflect a new kind of tribalism, blinding people both inside and outside the Korean peninsula to the complexity of South Korea.

One of us, Morgan, spent a year in Gyeongsangbuk-do, in eastern South Korea, some twenty years ago. While there, he met many strong, smart, independent women. He had open conversations with them about their views on any number of things, from politics and religion to history, culture, and social issues. He never got the sense that those women were victims of any patriarchy. To the contrary, many of the men Morgan met in Gyeongsangbuk-do and throughout South Korea were friendly, helpful, and kind. Many of them were sensitive to the needs of women. Some were quite shy. No one to his memory expressed negative views about women as a group. South Korea as a“patriarchy” does not fit with any of Morgan's experiences in or with that country.