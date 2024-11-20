Cold Stone Creamery Introduces Cozy Holiday Flavors To Sweeten The Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nov. 20, 2024

This winter, Cold Stone Creamery® ( ) is serving up two new ice cream flavors to get you into the holiday spirit no matter what kind of chocolate lover you are! For a limited time, Cold Stone® will feature Raspberry White Chocolate Ice Cream and Double Chocolate Malt Ice Cream in CreationsTM, a shake and a cake – all created to add the joy of ice cream this season!

Winter White Raspberry Delight and Deck the Halls with Malted Chocolate Available Now!

Winter White Raspberry Ice Cream Cake Available Now!

Winter White Raspberry Delight is a dream for fans of white chocolate with Raspberry White Chocolate Ice Cream, Brownie, Raspberries, and White Choco Flakes. And for a nostalgic chocolate offering, Deck the Halls with Malted Chocolate mixes Double Chocolate Malt Ice Cream with KIT KAT®, Fudge, and Whipped Topping. For malt traditionalists, sip on Choco-lotta Malt, Double Chocolate Malt Ice Cream blended with KIT KAT®.

Bring comfort and joy to your holiday celebration by serving a Winter White Raspberry Ice Cream Cake . With Red Velvet Cake, Raspberry White Chocolate Ice Cream and Chocolate Shavings wrapped in Raspberry Frosting and Fudge Ganache, it's designed to make any holiday gathering extra sweet.

"We want to help make your winter as sweet and memorable as possible" said Courtney Maxedon, Vice President of Marketing & Digital Strategy at Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Whether you and your loved ones are celebrating with a Cold Stone Ice Cream Cake or you're treating yourself to a 10-minute Vacation® between the hustle and bustle, our holiday flavors capture the essence of the season."

Treat loved ones to the gift of ice cream this season with an exclusive gift card offer from Cold Stone available online only from November 18 through December 31, 2024.

Offer: Receive a $15 BONUS eCard for every $50 in gift cards purchased on ColdStoneCreamery*

Gift Card Offer Details:



Gift card purchases can include both physical and eGift cards, with denominations ranging from $5 to $100 per card.

The $50 threshold can be reached with any combination of card denominations. The $15 BONUS eCard will be sent directly to the purchaser, making it easy to share the joy of Cold Stone with friends and family or save it for yourself!

Promotional Flavors:



Raspberry White Chocolate Ice Cream Double Chocolate Malt Ice Cream

Promotional CreationsTM:



Winter White Raspberry Delight – Raspberry White Chocolate Ice Cream, Brownie, Raspberries & White Choco Flakes Deck the Halls with Malted Chocolate – Double Chocolate Malt Ice Cream, KIT KAT®, Fudge & Whipped Topping

Promotional Shake:

Choco-lotta Malt – Double Chocolate Malt Ice Cream & KIT KAT®

Promotional Cake:

Winter White Raspberry – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake, Raspberry White Chocolate Ice Cream & Chocolate Shavings wrapped in Raspberry Frosting & cascading Fudge Ganache

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Gift Card Disclaimer

*Offer available online only from 11/18/24 - 12/31/24 while supplies last. $15 BONUS eCards are valid 11/18/24 - 2/28/25 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2024 Kahala Management, L.L.C. All rights reserved.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit



SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

