Plug And Play Partners With Daimler Truck North America And Daimler Truck Financial Services To Enhance The Supply Chain Industry

This partnership aims to leverage innovative technologies to transform the logistics and heavy-duty trucking value chain

PORTLAND, Ore. and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the global innovation headquartered in Silicon Valley with over 60 locations worldwide, has announced a strategic partnership with Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) and Daimler Truck Services to drive transformative change in the chain, logistics, heavy-duty trucking sectors.

As a premier accelerator, Plug and Play is dedicated to helping large organizations stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. By leveraging its extensive network of startups and emerging technologies, Plug and Play helps companies address unique technological challenges and gain firsthand insights into the latest trends. The platform also offers invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders, empowering organizations to lead innovation within their respective sectors.

"We're excited to partner with Plug and Play to drive innovation in our supply chain and logistics operations," said Kelsey Justice, director of corporate strategy at Daimler Truck North America. "This collaboration strengthens our broader ecosystem by leveraging Plug and Play's global network, enabling us to deliver more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric solutions, while also developing more personalized and effective insurance programs."

The benefit of vehicle connectivity data in creating enhanced insurance models for trucking is that it enables more accurate, data-driven risk assessment and the development of personalized insurance plans. "Leveraging Plug and Play's extensive network will help us tackle critical challenges and drive the digital transformation needed to stay competitive in the ever-evolving transportation industry," said Tobias Waldeck, vice president of sales, marketing and insurance at Daimler Truck Financial Services.

Daimler Truck North America, recognized for its commitment to innovation, will benefit from Plug and Play's expertise in identifying and nurturing disruptive technologies. This collaboration will focus on finding solutions to address four key areas critical to the business: financial services, connectivity services, zero-emission vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Together, the two companies will identify and scale technologies that improve operational efficiency, enhance financial processes, and improve industry connectivity for Daimler Truck North America's customers.

"We are excited to begin the innovation journey with Daimler Truck North America. The Plug and Play supply chain team is looking forward to partnering together, delivering revenue-driving opportunities and finding cost-effective solutions via our global startup network," said Frederik Bohn, Senior Director at Plug and Play Supply Chain & Logistics. "Additionally, there are tremendous collaboration opportunities via our vast network of corporate partners that will provide additional value to the Daimler innovation team."

This partnership will help shape the future of supply chain innovation. By leveraging their combined strengths, Plug and Play, Daimler Truck North America, and Daimler Truck Financial Services will set new standards in logistics efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products, services and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Daimler Truck Financial Services

Daimler Truck Financial Services is one of the world's largest captive financial services providers in the commercial vehicle sector. As part of the Daimler Truck Group, it supports the Group's truck and bus brands with tailored financial services, which include leasing, financing, insurance, and rental solutions. The clear objective of Daimler Truck Financial Services is to build and maintain the loyalty of the Group's customer base as well as contributing to the Group's financial success. Daimler Truck Financial Services has around 1,900 employees and is active in 17 markets worldwide.

