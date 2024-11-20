Los Angeles Boutique Rental Photography Studio, The Saturn Studios, Set To Open Early 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The photography in Los Angeles is about to get a major boost with the opening of The Saturn Studios in early 2025. This boutique photography studio is set to bring a fresh and unique approach to daily studio rentals.Founded by renowned photographer, Courtney Dailey, The Saturn Studios aims to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for clients. The studio will offer a comfortable, personal shoot experience, leaving the utilitarian studio feel behind.The Saturn Studios, located in Burbank, CA will also feature state-of-the-art equipment and a modern, sleek studio space to ensure that creative feel at home and proud to bring thei clients into the space. In addition, the studio will offer custom grip and lighting packages to cater to the specific needs and preferences of each client."We are thrilled to announce the opening of The Saturn Studios in early 2025. Our team is dedicated to offering a studio like no other studio in LA. We are excited to bring a fresh and unique perspective to the photography industry in Los Angeles. This space is perfect for Portrait, Beauty, Lifestyle, Family, Bridal and lookbooks." said Courtney Dailey, founder of The Saturn Studios.The Saturn Studios is currently accepting bookings for early 2025 and beyond Saturn Studios is set to become a go-to destination for all photography needs in Los Angeles. For more information and to book a session, visit their website at .Stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow The Saturn Studios on social media for a sneak peek into their work and behind-the-scenes footage.AI-generated by

C Dailey Croll

Wondergloss Creative

+1 323-447-4176

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.