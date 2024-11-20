Naväge® Enters Baby Category This Cold And Flu-Season With Gentle, Effective Solutions For Stuffy Little Noses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Nasal Baby Aspirator and Baby Micro-Mist Inhaler are designed for long-lasting use and peace of mind for parents and caregivers

CLEVELAND, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naväge, a trusted leader in drug-free nasal care, introduced today a line of gentle, effective congestion relief solutions for babies and young children. Designed with a board-certified Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist and recommended by pediatricians, the Naväge Nasal Baby Aspirator and Naväge Micro-Mist Inhaler help parents and caregivers easily remove mucus from little noses, a common challenge during the season of sneezes, sniffles and runny noses when parents worry about their child's health.

Naväge Nasal Baby Aspirator

"We drew on the extensive body of knowledge and experience used to develop the #1 doctor recommended Naväge Nose Cleaner to create effective solutions for babies and young children so they can breathe easier when they're stuffed up," said John Pearson, CEO of RhinoSystems, Inc., makers of Naväge. "Our new aspirator and micro-mist inhaler are durable with features that ensure reliability and efficacy."



Naväge Baby Nasal Aspirator uses gentle-powered suction to help remove snot and mucus and is designed for long-lasting use, compared to conventional options. It offers peace of mind, with an extra barrier and sealed buttons to keep mucus from getting in the motor and a large collection cup that is 40% larger than other brands. Parents and caregivers will also welcome features including dishwasher-safe

BPA-free silicon tips, a soft non-slip grip and single-handed operation, as well as soothing lights and music to keep baby calm and distracted.

Naväge Baby Micro-Mist Inhaler soothes and moisturizes the airways to help relieve congestion and other symptoms in the upper respiratory tract. It provides a gentle, continuous stream of non-drug, sterile saline micro-mist that lasts 50% longer than other brands.



"For the first twelve months of life, babies can only breathe through their noses, so when they are stuffed up due to virus or even dryness in the air, breathing, feeding and sleeping is difficult," said Suzanne Soliman, pharmacist, professor, author, member of the NJ Board of Health, and founder of Pharmacist Moms. "Naväge Baby gives moms, dads and caregivers a safe, effective, at-the-ready option to alleviate congestion and keep nasal passages moist so children can breathe and feed comfortably and everyone can rest."

Naväge Baby Nasal Aspirator and Naväge Baby Micro-Mist Inhaler are available now online at and can be purchased individually or as an exclusive Baby Bundle. The

Naväge Baby Nasal Aspirator will be available on Walmart next month and in stores beginning in February.



About Naväge

Naväge is the pioneer in nasal hygiene and dedicated to providing innovative solutions that promote better health and wellness for families. Renowned for introducing nasal irrigation systems with a unique patented design, Naväge combines science, technology and user-friendly design to help people breathe easier and live healthier lives. With a commitment to quality and effectiveness, Naväge products are backed by extensive research and an independent study of 300 ENTs that ranked the Naväge nose cleaner the #1 doctor-recommended powered nasal solution. Naväge Nasal Care is the leading brand in nasal irrigation that relieves sinus congestion caused by allergies, sinuses, and environmental pollutions.



Media contact:

Jeremy Jacob

917-864-0329

[email protected]

SOURCE Naväge Nasal Care

