Russia May Share Nuclear Technology With North Korea For Military Support - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia may pay North Korea for deploying and supplying ballistic missiles by sharing nuclear and increasing the capabilities of Pyongyang's defense industrial complex.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha stated this during a joint press with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"North Korea already supplied to Russia ballistic missiles. And yesterday, or two days ago, in New York, we had special Security Council meeting dedicated to 1,000 days of Russian aggression. And during this meeting, we demonstrated the piece of the North Korean ballistic missiles, they supplied. And the question here is, what North Korea expects for this supplying of military troops and ballistic missiles? We are confident that we could speak about nuclear technologies. We could speak about the contribution of Russia to increase their capacities, especially defense industry capacities," he said.

on cooperation with Trump administration: Ukraine supports "peace through strength" concep

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the said challenge requires a resolute joint response.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, November 20, Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine is visiting Austria.

In Vienna, the top diplomat is negotiating with his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg the development of bilateral relations, strengthening of European security, implementation of the Peace Formula, and other important topics.

Pentagon confirms dispatch of over 11,000 Northn troops to Kursk region

The minister will also hold talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi against the backdrop of Russian strikes against the Ukrainian power system, including nuclear energy facilities.